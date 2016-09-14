KINGMAN – After missing the season opener at Arizona State with a concussion, John Herrero (Kingman Academy, 2013) returned to the lineup for No. 24 Northern Arizona at No. 18 Western Illinois Saturday. It wasn’t enough for the Lumberjacks, as Western Illinois scored 24 consecutive points after trailing 13-3 to pull away from NAU (0-2), 34-20.

“They’re a good team,” Herrero said. “We’ve got a lot of improvement to do before conference starts.”

NAU hosts New Mexico Highlands at 4 p.m. Saturday before hosting Eastern Washington in its Big Sky Conference opener Sept. 24. Herrero had three tackles, one for a loss, two quarterback hurries and a pass deflection for the Lumberjacks.

Casson spikes

34 kills

At the Wildcat Regional Invitational in Wilmington, Del., senior Natalie Casson (Kingman High, 2013) recorded 34 kills, 44 digs and a service ace as the Le Moyne College Dolphins went 3-1 Friday and Saturday.

Le Moyne beat Holy Family University (3-1), Wilmington (3-1), and Chestnut Hill College (3-1), but fell to Bloomfield College in the tournament opener, 3-0. Le Moyne is 6-2 on the season.

Casson leads the Dolphins with 86 kills and 14 service aces and is second on the team with 74 digs.