Birthdays: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 45; Robert Herjavec, 54; Melissa Leo, 56; Sam Neill, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Recognize what is required to fill the position you want. Make adjustments to your resume, skills and the way you present who you are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Live and learn. Keep a watchful eye over what your peers are doing. Make your presence noticeable by offering insight and solutions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your emotions out of the workplace. Act on facts, not assumptions. A change that contributes to your professionalism will help you close in on an opening.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Personal changes will be necessary in order for you to avoid being pressured by people who want the best for you. Put some muscle behind your plans and you will turn an idea.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take part in activities that will allow you to challenge yourself physically. Do your best to boost your confidence and morale.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will get out of something what you put into it. You will charm anyone you do business with, but make sure you have the backup to follow through with your promises.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Update your look or make plans with someone you love. A pleasure trip or finding an activity you can share with others will improve your relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your secretive nature will pay off, and so will your ability to be a good listener. You’ll have a greater understanding of what needs to be done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more emphasis on personal progress, and don’t let someone put demands on your time. Bring about positive changes at home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Communication will continue to be important. Keep your conversations precise and honest. Do not leave room for error or misinterpretation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Go after what you want and bring about the changes that will encourage you to grow personally, financially and spiritually.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t leave any room for error in your dealings. You’ll be offered information that is outdated or will make you look bad if you share.