KINGMAN – Lee Williams junior Marco Narvarte was a defensive standout for the Volunteers football team in their win Friday night. About 15 hours later, Narvarte then starred in the pool for Lee Williams winning the 50-yard freestyle and finishing third in the 100 butterfly at the 12-team Northwest Arizona Invitational at Centennial Park hosted by Kingman Academy.

Lake Havasu swept the meet winning both the boys and girls meets. Lee Williams boys came in seventh place, Kingman Academy was 10th and Kingman finished 11th. Kingman Academy girls were eighth, Lee Williams ninth, and Kingman was 10th.

Top boys finishers from Kingman were:

50 freestyle – 1. Marco Narvarte, Lee Williams, 23.80. 100 butterfly – 3. Marco Narvarte, Lee Williams, 1:05.84. 100 backstroke – 3. Eric Depner, Kingman Academy, 1:04.57. 500 freestyle – 2. Eric Depner, Kingman Academy, 5:29.07.

Top girls finishers from Kingman were:

50 freestyle – 3. Ramon Chavez, Kingman, 28.42. 100 freestyle – 3. Victoria Depner, Kingman Academy, 1:03.22. 400 freestyle relay – 3. Kingman Academy (Sofia Depner, Kayleigh Wright, Victoria Depner, Brianna Holloway), 4:32.21.

CROSS COUNTRY

Kingman’s Tsosie finishes third

At Prescott, Kingman and Lee Williams took part in the Ray Wherley Invitational at Embry-Riddle University Saturday.

Lee Williams boys finished sixth out of eight scoring teams, and the Lady Vols along with both Kingman teams did not run for scores.

Zach Moyd led the Vols coming in 12th place out of 77 runners. Cayden Robles was 30th, Andrew Cardiff 42nd, Carlos Castaneda 47th and Colby Robles was 49th.

Kingman boys were led Jonathon Hunt in 38th place. Robert Clark was 39th, Carlos Rodriguez 63rd and Jubren Siyuja was 77th.

Kingman girls were led by sophomore Holly Tsosie, who finished third and only 44 seconds behind the leader. Julia Ostberg was 34th, Celene Lucero White 35th, Kyla Silas 42nd, Lilly Mae Garcia 44th, and Estaphanie Reyes in 50th.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lady Vols go 2-1

At Lake Havasu, the Lee Williams took second place at the 14-team Mary Jo Goldey Morris Volleyball Tournament Saturday.

After pool play (one set matches in a pool of seven teams) that determined seedings, Lee Williams went 2-1 after receiving a first-round bye. The Lady Vols defeated Mohave two sets to one and Havasu two sets to none to advance to the championship match. Lee Williams fell to Yuma Catholic in the final, two sets to none.

Lee Williams (4-0, 4A Grand Canyon) next hosts Flagstaff in a region match at 6 p.m. Thursday.