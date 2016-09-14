KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is celebrating Constitution Week and paying tribute to the most influential document in American history with weekend activities.

Each of the college’s four campuses will set up reading material and interactive online displays at their libraries Friday through Monday.

The nation’s founding fathers signed the U.S. Constitution in September 1787.

Activities include a display where you can interact and explore the Constitution’s history and what it means today.

Another activity is called “Which Founding Father are You?” You can get the answer with this interactive online activity, which MCC libraries have set up at mohave.libguides.com.

The libraries are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.