KINGMAN – In a report published Tuesday written by hunting and fishing guide Don Martin, the Daily Miner incorrectly stated that an unnamed woman had poured soap into a wildlife watering hole in the Prescott National Forest.

The woman whose photograph was published in Tuesday’s report contacted the Miner to notify us of the error and assure readers that she would never poor soap into or contaminate a water source for wildlife.

The woman said she placed an empty beer can into the water to fill it for her dog and that she and her companion were there to water their horses.

The Miner has determined that incorrect assumptions were made about the images captured by trail cameras, and that those mistaken assumptions were contained in a report to the state department of Game and Fish.

In response to the report of water contamination, the department tested the watering hole and found no contamination, said Scott Poppenberger, the Game and Fish supervisor at the department’s Region 3 office in Kingman.

The Miner has removed the report from its website.

We regret and apologize for this error.

Doug McMurdo

News editor