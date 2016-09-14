f

SCOREBOARD: Sept. 14, 2016

  • Originally Published: September 14, 2016 6 a.m.

    • TV LISTINGS

    TODAY

    BASEBALL

    4 p.m. Orioles at Red Sox ESPN

    6:30 p.m. Rockies at D-backs FOXAZ

    7 p.m. Mariners at Angels ESPN

    GOLF

    Noon U.S. Mid-Amateur SF FS1

    HOCKEY

    4:30 p.m. Russia vs. Canada ESPN2

    OLYMPICS

    11 a.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

    4 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

    SOCCER

    11:30 a.m. Juventus vs. Sevilla ESPN2

    11:30 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Monaco FOXAZ

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    National League

    East Division

    W L Pct GB

    Washington 86 58 .597 —

    New York 76 68 .528 10

    Miami 71 73 .493 15

    Philadelphia 64 81 .441 22½

    Atlanta 56 88 .389 30

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB

    Chicago 92 51 .643 —

    St. Louis 75 68 .524 17

    Pittsburgh 70 73 .490 22

    Milwaukee 64 81 .441 29

    Cincinnati 62 82 .431 30½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB

    Los Angeles 81 63 .563 —

    San Francisco 77 66 .538 3½

    Colorado 69 75 .479 12

    San Diego 60 84 .417 21

    Arizona 59 84 .413 21½

    Monday’s NL, Interleague Games

    L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

    Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 2

    Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 1

    Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

    Atlanta 12, Miami 7

    Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1

    Arizona 12, Colorado 9

    San Diego 4, San Francisco 0

    Tuesday’s NL, Interleague Games

    N.Y. Mets at Washington

    N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

    Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 3

    Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 4

    Miami at Atlanta

    Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

    Colorado at Arizona

    San Diego at San Francisco

    Today’s NL, Interleague Games

    Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-4) at St. Louis (Martinez 14-7), 10:45 a.m.

    San Diego (Perdomo 7-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 14-8),

    12:45 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-11),

    1:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-1) at Washington (Roark 14-8), 1:05 p.m.

    Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Philadelphia (Thompson 1-5),

    4:05 p.m.

    Miami (Fernandez 14-8) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-9), 4:10 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Guerra 8-3) at Cincinnati (Adleman 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

    Colorado (Hoffman 0-3) at Arizona (De La Rosa 4-5), 6:40 p.m.

    American League

    East Division

    W L Pct GB

    Boston 81 62 .566 —

    Toronto 79 65 .549 2½

    Baltimore 78 65 .545 3

    New York 77 67 .535 4½

    Tampa Bay 61 83 .424 20½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 83 60 .580 —

    Detroit 77 67 .535 6½

    Kansas City 74 70 .514 9½

    Chicago 69 74 .483 14

    Minnesota 54 91 .372 30

    West Division

    W L Pct GB

    Texas 86 59 .593 —

    Seattle 76 68 .528 9½

    Houston 75 69 .521 10½

    Los Angeles 63 80 .441 22

    Oakland 62 82 .431 23½

    Monday’s AL Games

    Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2

    Boston 12, Baltimore 2

    Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

    Oakland 16, Kansas City 3

    Chicago White Sox 11, Cleveland 4

    Texas 4, Houston 3, 12 innings

    Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1

    Tuesday’s AL Games

    Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

    Baltimore at Boston

    Minnesota 8, Detroit 1

    Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

    Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

    Texas at Houston

    Seattle at L.A. Angels

    Today’s AL Games

    Tampa Bay (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 8-8), 12:37 p.m.

    Baltimore (Gausman 7-10) at Boston (Porcello 20-3), 7:10 p.m.

    Minnesota (Duffey 8-11) at Detroit (Sanchez 7-13), 7:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Manaea 5-9) at Kansas City (Ventura 10-10), 7:15 p.m.

    Cleveland (Tomlin 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

    Texas (Darvish 5-4) at Houston (Musgrove 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

    Seattle (Iwakuma 15-11) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-3), 10:05 p.m.

    TRANSACTIONS

    FOOTBALL

    National Football League

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Marquis Bundy to the practice squad. Released WR Chris Hubert from the practice squad.

    BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Doran Grant. Signed OT Chris Martin to the practice squad.

    CHICAGO BEARS — Terminated the practice squad contracts of OL Laurence Gibson and RB Senorise Perry. Signed RB Raheem Mostert to the practice squad.

    CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Gabe Wright from the practice squad.

    GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OT David Bakhtiari to a contract extension.

    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived S Marqueston Huff from the reserve/suspended list. Released/injured WR Shaq Evans from the practice squad.

    MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CBs Tre Roberson and Julian Wilson to the practice squad. Released OT Carter Bykowski and S Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

    NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released RB C.J. Spiller.

    NEW YORK GIANTS — Released PK Randy Bullock. Terminated the contract of QB Logan Thomas.

    NEW YORK JETS — Waived TE Braedon Bowman.

    SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Tharold Simon and FB Tani Tupou. Signed CB Neiko Thorpe and FB Will Tukuafu. Signed QB Jake Heaps to the practice squad.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.