BASEBALL

MLB

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 86 58 .597 —

New York 76 68 .528 10

Miami 71 73 .493 15

Philadelphia 64 81 .441 22½

Atlanta 56 88 .389 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 92 51 .643 —

St. Louis 75 68 .524 17

Pittsburgh 70 73 .490 22

Milwaukee 64 81 .441 29

Cincinnati 62 82 .431 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 81 63 .563 —

San Francisco 77 66 .538 3½

Colorado 69 75 .479 12

San Diego 60 84 .417 21

Arizona 59 84 .413 21½

Monday’s NL, Interleague Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 12, Miami 7

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1

Arizona 12, Colorado 9

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0

Tuesday’s NL, Interleague Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington

N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 4

Miami at Atlanta

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

Colorado at Arizona

San Diego at San Francisco

Today’s NL, Interleague Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-4) at St. Louis (Martinez 14-7), 10:45 a.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 7-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 14-8),

12:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-11),

1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-1) at Washington (Roark 14-8), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Philadelphia (Thompson 1-5),

4:05 p.m.

Miami (Fernandez 14-8) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-9), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 8-3) at Cincinnati (Adleman 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Hoffman 0-3) at Arizona (De La Rosa 4-5), 6:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 81 62 .566 —

Toronto 79 65 .549 2½

Baltimore 78 65 .545 3

New York 77 67 .535 4½

Tampa Bay 61 83 .424 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 83 60 .580 —

Detroit 77 67 .535 6½

Kansas City 74 70 .514 9½

Chicago 69 74 .483 14

Minnesota 54 91 .372 30

West Division

W L Pct GB

Texas 86 59 .593 —

Seattle 76 68 .528 9½

Houston 75 69 .521 10½

Los Angeles 63 80 .441 22

Oakland 62 82 .431 23½

Monday’s AL Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

Oakland 16, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Cleveland 4

Texas 4, Houston 3, 12 innings

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s AL Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

Baltimore at Boston

Minnesota 8, Detroit 1

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

Texas at Houston

Seattle at L.A. Angels

Today’s AL Games

Tampa Bay (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 8-8), 12:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 7-10) at Boston (Porcello 20-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Duffey 8-11) at Detroit (Sanchez 7-13), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 5-9) at Kansas City (Ventura 10-10), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Darvish 5-4) at Houston (Musgrove 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Iwakuma 15-11) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-3), 10:05 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Marquis Bundy to the practice squad. Released WR Chris Hubert from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Doran Grant. Signed OT Chris Martin to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Terminated the practice squad contracts of OL Laurence Gibson and RB Senorise Perry. Signed RB Raheem Mostert to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Gabe Wright from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OT David Bakhtiari to a contract extension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived S Marqueston Huff from the reserve/suspended list. Released/injured WR Shaq Evans from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CBs Tre Roberson and Julian Wilson to the practice squad. Released OT Carter Bykowski and S Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released RB C.J. Spiller.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released PK Randy Bullock. Terminated the contract of QB Logan Thomas.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived TE Braedon Bowman.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Tharold Simon and FB Tani Tupou. Signed CB Neiko Thorpe and FB Will Tukuafu. Signed QB Jake Heaps to the practice squad.