TV LISTINGS
TODAY
BASEBALL
4 p.m. Orioles at Red Sox ESPN
6:30 p.m. Rockies at D-backs FOXAZ
7 p.m. Mariners at Angels ESPN
GOLF
Noon U.S. Mid-Amateur SF FS1
HOCKEY
4:30 p.m. Russia vs. Canada ESPN2
OLYMPICS
11 a.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN
4 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN
SOCCER
11:30 a.m. Juventus vs. Sevilla ESPN2
11:30 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Monaco FOXAZ
BASEBALL
MLB
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 86 58 .597 —
New York 76 68 .528 10
Miami 71 73 .493 15
Philadelphia 64 81 .441 22½
Atlanta 56 88 .389 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 92 51 .643 —
St. Louis 75 68 .524 17
Pittsburgh 70 73 .490 22
Milwaukee 64 81 .441 29
Cincinnati 62 82 .431 30½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 81 63 .563 —
San Francisco 77 66 .538 3½
Colorado 69 75 .479 12
San Diego 60 84 .417 21
Arizona 59 84 .413 21½
Monday’s NL, Interleague Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 12, Miami 7
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1
Arizona 12, Colorado 9
San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
Tuesday’s NL, Interleague Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington
N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 4
Miami at Atlanta
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
Colorado at Arizona
San Diego at San Francisco
Today’s NL, Interleague Games
Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-4) at St. Louis (Martinez 14-7), 10:45 a.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 7-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 14-8),
12:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-11),
1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-1) at Washington (Roark 14-8), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Philadelphia (Thompson 1-5),
4:05 p.m.
Miami (Fernandez 14-8) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-9), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 8-3) at Cincinnati (Adleman 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Hoffman 0-3) at Arizona (De La Rosa 4-5), 6:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 81 62 .566 —
Toronto 79 65 .549 2½
Baltimore 78 65 .545 3
New York 77 67 .535 4½
Tampa Bay 61 83 .424 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 83 60 .580 —
Detroit 77 67 .535 6½
Kansas City 74 70 .514 9½
Chicago 69 74 .483 14
Minnesota 54 91 .372 30
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 86 59 .593 —
Seattle 76 68 .528 9½
Houston 75 69 .521 10½
Los Angeles 63 80 .441 22
Oakland 62 82 .431 23½
Monday’s AL Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 12, Baltimore 2
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2
Oakland 16, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Cleveland 4
Texas 4, Houston 3, 12 innings
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s AL Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2
Baltimore at Boston
Minnesota 8, Detroit 1
Oakland 5, Kansas City 4
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
Texas at Houston
Seattle at L.A. Angels
Today’s AL Games
Tampa Bay (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 8-8), 12:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 7-10) at Boston (Porcello 20-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Duffey 8-11) at Detroit (Sanchez 7-13), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 5-9) at Kansas City (Ventura 10-10), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Darvish 5-4) at Houston (Musgrove 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Iwakuma 15-11) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-3), 10:05 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Marquis Bundy to the practice squad. Released WR Chris Hubert from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Doran Grant. Signed OT Chris Martin to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Terminated the practice squad contracts of OL Laurence Gibson and RB Senorise Perry. Signed RB Raheem Mostert to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Gabe Wright from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OT David Bakhtiari to a contract extension.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived S Marqueston Huff from the reserve/suspended list. Released/injured WR Shaq Evans from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CBs Tre Roberson and Julian Wilson to the practice squad. Released OT Carter Bykowski and S Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released RB C.J. Spiller.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Released PK Randy Bullock. Terminated the contract of QB Logan Thomas.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived TE Braedon Bowman.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Tharold Simon and FB Tani Tupou. Signed CB Neiko Thorpe and FB Will Tukuafu. Signed QB Jake Heaps to the practice squad.
