Birthdays: Prince Harry, 32; Tom Hardy, 39; Tommy Lee Jones, 70; Oliver Stone, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t share others’ secrets. The less involved you are in gossip or what others are doing, the easier it will be for you to make positive changes.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Step up and participate in a worthy cause. Stand up for your own beliefs. Take action and make a difference to those who don’t have a voice.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Friends, children or people you are indebted to will pose a problem. Clear your calendar in order to deal with matters that have the potential to escalate.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your relationships with peers will face troubles if you can’t agree on how things should be done. Consider your options and look for a way to compromise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t fall for a fast-talking sales pitch that promises the impossible. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place and focus on self-improvement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t take on more responsibilities than you can handle. Someone will criticize you if you can’t produce what you promise. Update your skills.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn your lessons from those with expertise, not from someone who is trying to bully you into doing things his or her way.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your charm and unusual approach to home, life and helping others will put you in a unique situation. Your powers of persuasion will help you succeed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid anyone who is trying to take advantage of you. Deception and disillusionment will lead to poor judgment and loss.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A walk down memory lane will do you good and remind you why you have moved on from the things that were holding you back.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ve got the drive to bring about the changes that will make you happy. Ulterior motives may be held by someone who is trying to deter you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your emotions will take over, causing problems when dealing with superiors, older relatives or colleagues. Don’t voice your opinions until you have time to mull over all the information.