Birthdays: Prince Harry, 32; Tom Hardy, 39; Tommy Lee Jones, 70; Oliver Stone, 70.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t share others’ secrets. The less involved you are in gossip or what others are doing, the easier it will be for you to make positive changes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Step up and participate in a worthy cause. Stand up for your own beliefs. Take action and make a difference to those who don’t have a voice.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Friends, children or people you are indebted to will pose a problem. Clear your calendar in order to deal with matters that have the potential to escalate.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your relationships with peers will face troubles if you can’t agree on how things should be done. Consider your options and look for a way to compromise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t fall for a fast-talking sales pitch that promises the impossible. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place and focus on self-improvement.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t take on more responsibilities than you can handle. Someone will criticize you if you can’t produce what you promise. Update your skills.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn your lessons from those with expertise, not from someone who is trying to bully you into doing things his or her way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your charm and unusual approach to home, life and helping others will put you in a unique situation. Your powers of persuasion will help you succeed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid anyone who is trying to take advantage of you. Deception and disillusionment will lead to poor judgment and loss.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A walk down memory lane will do you good and remind you why you have moved on from the things that were holding you back.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ve got the drive to bring about the changes that will make you happy. Ulterior motives may be held by someone who is trying to deter you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your emotions will take over, causing problems when dealing with superiors, older relatives or colleagues. Don’t voice your opinions until you have time to mull over all the information.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.