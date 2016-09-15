A quote from President Theodore Roosevelt, “If an American is to amount to anything he must rely upon himself and not upon the state.

He must take pride in his own work, instead of sitting idle to envy the luck of others.

He must face life with resolute courage, win victory if he can, and accept defeat if he must without seeking to place on his fellow man a responsibility which is not theirs.”

For some strange reason the Democratic Party wants to do just the opposite.

Everything is going to be free, free college, free city transit, etc.

But if you really think about it, there is no such thing as free! Someone has to work for nothing and one thing for sure most of us will say, “Not me. I cannot work for nothing.”

Come on, get real! But the Democratic Party think most of us will buy this!

And a lot of the younger generation will think this can happen. Someone will work for free, nothing? No pay?

Think about it.

Leroy Wilkins

Kingman