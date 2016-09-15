KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Neal Campus is unveiling its new student services center and renovated campus center at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The new building and renovations include upgraded classrooms, student services center, library, student success center and one of the largest community multipurpose rooms in Kingman.

The facility will help Mohave Community College better assist students who seek to improve their lives through higher education, college spokesman James Jarman said.

It will allow for a one-stop shop for services at the Neal Campus in a student-friendly and technology-savvy environment.

Construction money stayed in Mohave County as a local contractor and local workers were hired for construction and renovation.

The contractor and MCC faculty will be in attendance.