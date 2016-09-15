Jim Allen Quesenberry

In loving memory of Jim Quesenberry, 76, who passed away from a heart attack on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016.

Jim was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 10, 1940. At age 17, he joined the Navy and served on board the USS Roosevelt (aircraft carrier) in the early 1960s as a pharmacist mate. There he became a dental technician, which later became his profession of 58 years.

As a dental tech, he loved working with his hands on crowns, bridges, and dentures and promised never to leave his dental workbench until the day he died.

He enjoyed playing tennis and basketball, refereed and coached youth sports, and was a lifelong fan of the San Diego Chargers and Padres.

Jim was a staunch conservative full of political opinions, generously donated to many worthwhile causes, and loved doting on his house plants.

He is survived by Mim Quesenberry, his wife of 48 years, Shawna Quesenberry (daughter), Bryan Quesenberry (son), Jana Quesenberry (daughter-in-law), and four grandchildren (Sarah, Hailey, Carter and Paige).

Funeral services will be held at the LDS Church on 3180 Rutherford Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.