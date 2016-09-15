KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy Lady Tigers evened their regular season record at 2-2 after sweeping Kingman Tuesday at KHS, 25-7, 25-10, 25-19.

Aspen Jackson led the Lady Tigers with seven kills and five aces. Shaunti Short passed to 18 assists and served up six aces. Kyla Brown added nine digs and four aces against Kingman (0-4, 3A West).

Kingman Academy next plays at Lake Havasu (2-4, 5A Desert West) at 5 p.m. today. Kingman hosts Parker (4-1, 2A West) at 6 p.m. today. Parker swept the Lady Bulldogs on Sept. 1.

Coconino 3, Lee Williams 0

At Flagstaff, Lee Williams (4-1, 0-1, 4A Grand Canyon) was rudely introduced to the 4A Grand Canyon Region by Coconino (3-1, 1-0) Tuesday, as the Panthers swept the Lady Vols 25-10, 25-16, 25-12.

“Rough night,” said LWHS volleyball coach Julia Lasiloo. “But they’re a good team.”

Tori Logan led the Lady Vols with five kills and seven digs. Holly McFadyen had three kills, and Lorelei Fernandez came up with six digs. Sadie Snay finished with five assists and three aces, and Sidney Clark added another three aces.

Lee Williams hosts Flagstaff (4-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) in a region match at 6 p.m. today and then host Kingman at 6 p.m. Monday.

BOYS GOLF

Prescott wins by 11

At Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, Prescott won the three-team match by shooting a 38-over par 182 Tuesday. Lee Williams finished second, 11 strokes behind the Badgers with a 193, and Kingman (210) was third.

Prescott’s Joey Christopherson was medalist with his 5-over par 41. Lee Williams’ Chase Williams (44) took second, and Brandon Carver (46) and Kingman’s Derek Brown finished in a tie for third at 10-over.

Cole Morton shot a 48 and Wyatt Talk scored a 55 to round out the Volunteers scoring.

Kingman’s Hayden Tanner finished with a 50, Matthew Mendez 53 and Landin Jones 61 for the Bulldogs’ scoring.

Lee Williams hosts Kingman, Lake Havasu and Mohave at 3 p.m. today at Cerbat Cliffs.