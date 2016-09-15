TV LISTINGS
TODAY
AUTO RACING
5 p.m. ARCA Chicagoland FS1
BASEBALL
6:30 p.m. Dodgers at D-backs FOXAZ
FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m. Houston at Cincinnati ESPN
5:25 p.m. Jets at Bills CBS
GOLF
Noon U.S. Mid-Amateur Final FS1
Olympics
11 a.m. Rio Olympics NBCSN
4 p.m. Rio Olympics NBCSN
SOCCER
10 a.m. Feyenoord vs. Man. U. FS1
SOCCER – WOMEN’S
5 p.m. U.S. vs. Thailand ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB
National League
Tuesday’s Late Games
Miami 7, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 11, Colorado 4
San Diego 6, San Francisco 4
Wednesday’s NL,
Interleague Games
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 0
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 7, Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0
Colorado at Arizona
Today’s NL, Interleague Games
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-3) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 10-13), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 7-14) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5), 5:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 12-3) at Arizona (Bradley 6-9), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 11-8) at San Francisco (Cueto 15-5), 7:15 p.m.
American League
Tuesday’s Late Games
Baltimore 6, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 1
Texas 3, Houston 2
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s AL Games
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1
Baltimore 1, Boston 0
Detroit 9, Minnesota 6
Oakland 8, Kansas City 0
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
Texas at Houston
Seattle at L.A. Angels
Today’s AL Games
Minnesota (Santiago 11-8) at Detroit (Pelfrey 4-9), 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-17), 11:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 5-8) at Baltimore (Gallardo 5-7), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 13-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 2-7), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 1-7) at Kansas City (Volquez 10-10), 4:15 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 18-4) at L.A. Angels (Wright 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived injured LB Lamar Louis. Claimed CB Tharold Simon off waivers from Seattle.
