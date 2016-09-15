f

SCOREBOARD: Sept. 15, 2016

  • Originally Published: September 15, 2016 6 a.m.

    • TV LISTINGS

    TODAY

    AUTO RACING

    5 p.m. ARCA Chicagoland FS1

    BASEBALL

    6:30 p.m. Dodgers at D-backs FOXAZ

    FOOTBALL

    4:30 p.m. Houston at Cincinnati ESPN

    5:25 p.m. Jets at Bills CBS

    GOLF

    Noon U.S. Mid-Amateur Final FS1

    Olympics

    11 a.m. Rio Olympics NBCSN

    4 p.m. Rio Olympics NBCSN

    SOCCER

    10 a.m. Feyenoord vs. Man. U. FS1

    SOCCER – WOMEN’S

    5 p.m. U.S. vs. Thailand ESPN2

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    National League

    Tuesday’s Late Games

    Miami 7, Atlanta 5

    St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2

    Arizona 11, Colorado 4

    San Diego 6, San Francisco 4

    Wednesday’s NL,

    Interleague Games

    Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 0

    San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

    L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

    Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

    Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 2

    Miami 7, Atlanta 5

    Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0

    Colorado at Arizona

    Today’s NL, Interleague Games

    Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-3) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 10-13), 4:05 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Nelson 7-14) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5), 5:05 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (Hill 12-3) at Arizona (Bradley 6-9), 6:40 p.m.

    St. Louis (Wainwright 11-8) at San Francisco (Cueto 15-5), 7:15 p.m.

    American League

    Tuesday’s Late Games

    Baltimore 6, Boston 3

    Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 1

    Texas 3, Houston 2

    Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 0

    Wednesday’s AL Games

    Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

    Baltimore 1, Boston 0

    Detroit 9, Minnesota 6

    Oakland 8, Kansas City 0

    Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

    Texas at Houston

    Seattle at L.A. Angels

    Today’s AL Games

    Minnesota (Santiago 11-8) at Detroit (Pelfrey 4-9), 10:10 a.m.

    Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-17), 11:10 a.m.

    Tampa Bay (Snell 5-8) at Baltimore (Gallardo 5-7), 4:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 13-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 2-7), 4:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Mengden 1-7) at Kansas City (Volquez 10-10), 4:15 p.m.

    Toronto (Happ 18-4) at L.A. Angels (Wright 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

    TRANSACTIONS

    FOOTBALL

    National Football League

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived injured LB Lamar Louis. Claimed CB Tharold Simon off waivers from Seattle.

