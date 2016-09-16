Birthdays: Nick Jonas, 24; Alexis Bledel, 35; Amy Poehler, 45; Mickey Rourke, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Travel delays will arise if you don’t have proper documents or don’t abide by the rules. Your strength will come from personal growth.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Steady activity will bring solid results. Use your imagination to find solutions, but offer physical help to others and you will make an impact and boost your reputation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An open mind and a reliable source of information will help you avoid being manipulated into something that isn’t what it seems. Put more effort into making physical alterations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your outlook will capture the attention of someone in a high position. Expressing your thoughts and speaking from the heart will have an impact, but could cause jealousy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your desire to get in the game is admirable, but try to be realistic about what you can and cannot do. Weigh the pros and consider the potential losses.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional disillusionment will surface if you aren’t being realistic about your current personal situation or standards of living. Ease up when it comes to spending.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Good fortune is within reach if you are willing to explore new possibilities. Don’t hide out where no one will notice you. If you want to get ahead, make an impression.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will surface and are best channeled into some form of activity that will challenge you to do your best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t give in to temptation or get involved in something that will tarnish your reputation. Stick close to home and avoid conversations manipulators.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll have some interesting ideas when it comes to financial gains. Don’t feel like you have to follow the crowd.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Discretion will be necessary if you want to avoid interference. Size up your situation and use your own judgment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Trust will be an issue and jealousy will lead to trouble. Problems will arise if you aren’t honest with someone about the way you feel.