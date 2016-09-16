Kingman Academy of Learning had 12 students that received perfect scores on the Spring 2016 AzMERIT test. District Administrator Susan Chan remarked, “We do not have special programs that help our students get these scores. It is what we teach every day and the level of rigor that our curriculum provides that helps these students achieve these high scores.” Students from the middle and intermediate schools won the recognition for tests they took last school year. They were: For 3rd grade: Cade Bradley for math; Katie Burkes for math, Rolan Chris DelaPena for math, Kasen Linenfelter for math. 4th grade: Gabriel Longbrake for math, Tristan Puskarov for math, Emily Smith for math. 5th grade: Robert Brackett for English language arts, Lanie Chris Dela Pena for English language arts, Sara Bredenkamp for math, and Brooke Forsse for math.