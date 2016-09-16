If you think you’re doing the right thing by supporting Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy and voting against marijuana, think again. They gladly accepted a half-million dollar donation for their campaign against marijuana from InSys Therapeutics, an Arizona-based pharmaceutical firm that sells Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid significantly more potent than heroin, the same dangerous drug that the musician Prince died from. They are now funding their campaign with profits from the sale of opioids. Their entire campaign is tainted by this money.

Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy seem not to be concerned about the health of Arizonans as their name implies, but only about the profits for Big Pharma. Their name instead should be: “Arizonans Against Marijuana Because We’re For Big Pharma!”

Marijuana is safer than alcohol, tobacco, and prescription pain killers such as Fentanyl. Prescription drugs kill over 120,000 people every year. Between 1997 and 2013, prescription opioid use increased by 500 percent. One person dies every 19 minutes in the US from overdoses of prescription drugs. Doctors hand out narcotics like candy – for many ailments that marijuana can treat, control or even cure.

Pharmaceutical companies spend $13 billion dollars a year to market pills that can cause death, with no criminal recourse. There has never been a death attributed to marijuana in all its 6,000 years of known use.

If you want factual answers to your questions about the ballot initiative, please attend our public forum on from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 29, d at 212B N. 5th Street. Vote YES on Proposition 205 Nov. 8!

Betsy Senn Secretary of Mohave County NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws)