KINGMAN – Danny Hale was holding his breath waiting for the liquor license to open his new restaurant, the Green Hole Sports Bar and Grille, at 710 Eastern St. on Saturday. It’s a crucial piece to his business.

So it was with much relief that he received the $40,000 license on Wednesday and spent the day finishing the menu, training staff and spiffing up the place for the big day.

“I’m not nervous. I’m anxious, I think,” Hale said of launching the new business. “It’s so exciting, too. We have a great team of people with experience.

“They’ve kind of calmed my nerves.”

The restaurant will cater to neighborhood customers with burgers, wings, salads, sandwiches and fish and chips in the range of $7.50 to $10, and $3 domestic draft beers. Craft beers from locally-based Black Bridge Brewery will also be on tap.

Hale selected the name because the restaurant is located across Eastern from the flood detention basin that locals call the “green hole,” though it’s officially named Monsoon Park.

It’s been 15 years since Hale was dicing carrots in the culinary arts program at Kingman High School, studying under the tutelage of chef Mike Gaul, who is helping his former student with menu recipes and kitchen design.

Hale earned a scholarship to Scottsdale Culinary Institute and worked seven years for hospitality conglomerate Marriott International, opening restaurants in Phoenix.

He then took a position as director of food and nutrition for Honor Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Scottsdale.

The 34-year-old chef is ready to open his own place and he’s returned to Kingman to pursue that opportunity.

“I wanted to do something different and not be on the beaten path, on Stockton Hill (Road) or Andy Devine (Avenue),” he said. “I want to be the local bar with great service and great food. I want a place people can go to anytime in the day, have a drink, have some fun and come back.”

Hale and his parents, Dan and Theresa, invested more than $200,000 renovating the 3,900-square-foot, 90-seat former Italian restaurant, including the cost of the liquor license.

Most of it was spent on kitchen equipment, as there was nothing left but the hood system, he said.

They purchased new tables, chairs and booths, and installed 11 televisions for sports viewing.

Dan Hale, Sr., a professional artist, traveled to Oregon to buy a high school scoreboard that’s the centerpiece of the restaurant, and designed the interior décor.

“This was more like an Italian villa,” Dan Sr. said.

“It gave me so many things to work with. It had all these arches. What do we do with the arches? We’re not putting in mirrors. Then it becomes a mirror playground.”

He filled archways with black-and-white photographs of famous sports moments such as Cassius Clay’s knockout of Sonny Liston, Oakland Raiders defensive end Ben Davidson knocking the helmet off New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath and Brooklyn Dodgers’ Jackie Robinson stealing home.

Wooden ceiling beams were turned into yard lines with hash marks painted between them.

There are no dart boards or pool tables, but patrons can play corn hole, a popular beer-drinking game.

“Everybody’s excited,” Danny Hale said.

“We’re going to give good service. I’m all about customer service, that friendly smile and taking care of the customer.

“Because we want people to come back. We’re living off that.”