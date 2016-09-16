Darren Henry Johnson, 51, was tragically killed on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Duncanville, Texas.

Darren was a 1983 graduate of Kingman High School and a 1987 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

He graduated with a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army as an Infantry officer.

He went on to become an Airborne Ranger, serving at Ft. Hood, Texas.

After completing his service and being honorably discharged,

Darren was employed in the tech industry as an industrial engineer where he worked on prototyping internet hardware.

He lived in Florida and Texas where he worked in the HVAC and electrical fields.

Darren is survived by a brother, Daryl Johnson of St. Charles, Mo. and two sisters, Lori Guardado of St. Louis and Susan Colaw of Las Vegas, Nev.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dean C. Johnson, his mother, Wanda J. Johnson and a brother, Douglas Johnson.

A private memorial service is planned at West Point.