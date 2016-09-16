Kenneth Richard Hills passed away at the age of 75 on Aug. 28. Ken was born on May 20, 1941 in Graceville, Minn. He moved to California and in 1968 met the love of his life, Alma. Ken worked as a machinist until retirement. He and Alma moved to Kingman in 2001.

Ken enjoyed woodworking, creating many beautiful cabinets and bookcases, his garden and flowers, watching football, go Cardinals, and classic shows like Bonanza and Gunsmoke. He also enjoyed western movies, especially John Wayne. Ken loved to laugh and smile.

Ken leaves behind two children from his first marriage, Todd Hills and Kim (Don) Feeley; his daughter Ginny Shelton; five grandsons and one great-granddaughter; his brother, Larry Hills; sisters Audrey Opitz, Arlene (Willie) Deutsch, Mary (Willie) Ewert, Joyce Bogenrief, Kathleen (Dale) Sykora, Ginny (Jim) Hennessy, Patricia (John) Stoick, Linda Sibson, Carol (Dean) Palmer and Bonnie (Jerry) Hendricks.

Ken was preceded in death by his love Alma, his parents Ora and Hazel Hills; sister Dorothy O’Leary; brothers Donald, Robert, and John and other family members.

Ken donated his earthly body to science with the hope of helping others. Ken was a member of St. Johns UMC and services will be held there on Saturday, Sept. 17 with gathering beginning at 10 a.m.

The family would like to thank KRMC, especially the ICU nurses Andy and Terri, for their thoughtful care of Ken in the days leading up to his death.