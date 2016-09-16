Sheryl “Sherry” Burgess went home to be with Jesus on September 05, 2016. There will be a celebration of her life and a final farewell held on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Sutton Funeral Home in Kingman, Arizona.
Sheryl “Sherry” Burgess went home to be with Jesus on September 05, 2016. There will be a celebration of her life and a final farewell held on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Sutton Funeral Home in Kingman, Arizona.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.