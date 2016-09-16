KINGMAN – Fifteen in a row is a long streak whether it’s one of losing or winning. The Kingman Bulldogs look to end a 15-game home skid when they meet Phoenix ASU Prep at 7 p.m. today at KHS.

The Bulldogs are 2-30 since moving into their stadium at KHS in 2010. Kingman’s last win at home came on Sept. 6, 2013 in a 42-7 trouncing over Parker. The Bulldogs beat Lake Havasu at home 21-0 in 2012 that snapped an 11-game losing streak from the opening of the stadium.

A win over ASU (0-2, 3A Metro) would also be the first for Kingman (0-3, 3A West). It would be the first Homecoming Game win for the Bulldogs in the stadium.

ASU, like Kingman, hasn’t had the greatest of starts to the 2016 season. The Sun Devils have lost to Buckeye Odyssey 26-0 and Queen Creek Ben Franklin, 55-6.

Against Odyssey, ASU surrendered 427 yards in total offense with 353 coming on the ground. The Sun Devils then gave up 350 total yards in the Ben Franklin Chargers loss. They gave up 211 yards on the ground and 139 through the air.

Kingman’s offense hasn’t exactly been running on all cylinders. The Bulldogs have scored 14 points over three games, but there was evidence that it was starting to breath.

Kingman scored a first half touchdown in last week’s 43-8 loss at Page, but the Bulldogs trailed 20-8 at the half.

Junior quarterback/defensive back Miguel Salinas is starting to come into his own. He led the Bulldogs on the 60-yard scoring drive that culminated in his 7-yard touchdown run against Page. He then ran in the two-point conversion.

Kingman’s defense needs a game to heal. The Bulldogs have given up 119 points in the three losses, an average of nearly 40 per game. Salinas, Damon Heidorf and Gage McKowan were team leaders in tackles before the Page game. Statistics had not been updated by deadline.

Opportunity knocks for the Bulldogs tonight. It’s time they get that Homecoming Game win.