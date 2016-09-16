KINGMAN – Lee Williams’ Paige Lucero was medalist for the Lady Vols girls golf team against Glendale Deer Valley and Peoria at Sun City Country Club Wednesday.

Despite Lucero’s win, the Lady Vols finished second, one stroke behind Deer Valley. Peoria was third, 41 strokes behind Lee Williams.

Lucero captured the event by seven shots, shooting 8-over par 44. Sarah White and Audra Coffman finished tied for second with 51s, and Claire Barker ended the round with a 59.

Lee Williams is currently ranked No. 16 in Division II and are sitting third in Section 5 with a 64.133 iWanamaker rating. Liberty (45.642) leads the section and Peoria Sunrise Mountain (60.658) is second.

Cross Country

Moyd 2nd, Tsosie 4th

At Parker, the three area high school teams returned to the cross country course Wednesday. Mohave won the boys race with Lee Williams on its heels in second place just two points behind. Kingman was fifth after losing out on a tiebreaker with Parker, and Kingman Academy finished ahead of River Valley for seventh place.

Lake Havasu was the girls winner with 31 points and Mohave (59) was second. Lee Williams (62) came in third, Kingman (83) fourth and Wickenburg (13) was fifth. Kingman Academy did not qualify a team score.

Local boys top finishers:

LEE WILLIAMS – 2. Zach Moyd, 17:49. 3. Cayden Robles, 18:04. 10. Colby Robles, 19:03. 19. Drew Cardiff, 19:43. 28. Nichols Polasky, 20.09.

KINGMAN – 7. Jonathan Hunt, 18:41. 8. Robert Clark, 18:56. 15. Thomas Bigelow, 19:25. 24. Trey Weaver, 19:53.

KINGMAN ACADEMY – 5. Sam Skankey, 18:20. 32. Grant Stryker, 21:01. 42. Ashton Gatineau, 22:21. 51. Andrew Michelson, 22:59. 60. Jacob Appleby, 25:00.

Local girls top finishers:

LEE WILLIAMS – 5. Alondra Correa, 23:31. 6. Hallie Powell, 23:59. 14. Cassie Finkbeiner, 25:17. 18. Kendra Pease, 26:01. 19. Karina Lamsus, 26:09.

KINGMAN – 4. Holly Tsosie, 23:27. 9. Julia Ostberg, 24:18. 20. Celine Lucero-White, 26:12. 22. Kyla Silas, 26:15. 28. Lorenza Tubbs, 27:03.

KINGMAN ACADEMY – 29. Kali Lewis, 27:21. 36. Tatianna Welch, 28:38. 51. Serena Kreigler, 35:31. 58. Casey Ruegsegger, 40:10.