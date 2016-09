TV LISTINGS

TODAY AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m. Formula One practice NBCSN

9:30 a.m. XFINITY practice NBCSN

1:30 p.m. CW Truck qualifying FS1

3 p.m. NHRA qualifying FS1

3:30 p.m. Sprint qualifying NBCSN

5:30 p.m. CW Truck Chicagoland FS1

BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. Dodgers at D-backs FOXAZ

FOOTBALL

5 p.m. Baylor at Rice ESPN

6:30 p.m. ASU at UTSA ESPN2

OLYMPICS

5 p.m. Paralympics NBCSN

11:30 a.m. Koln vs. Freiburg FS1

11:55 a.m. Chelsea vs. Liverpool NBCSN

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

6 a.m. Formula One qualifying CNBC

7:30 a.m. Sprint practice CNBC

9 a.m. XFINITY qualifying NBCSN

10:30 a.m. Sprint practice NBCSN

11 a.m. Lucas Off Road CBS

12:30 p.m. XFINITY Drive for Safety 300 NBC

3 p.m. IndyCar qualifying NBCSN

4:30 a.m. Formula One Singapore NBCSN

BASEBALL

10 a.m. Yankees at Red Sox FOX

1 p.m. Tigers at Indians TBS

5 p.m. Dodgers at D-backs FOXAZ

EQUESTRIAN

Noon East Coast Polo NBCSN

FOOTBALL

9 a.m. FSU at Louisville ABC

9 a.m. Iowa State at TCU FS1

9 a.m. Miami at App. State ESPN

9 a.m. N.D. State at Iowa ESPN2

9 a.m. S.C. State at Clemson FOXAZ

9:30 a.m. Vandy at Ga. Tech KASW

12:30 p.m. Alabama at Miss. CBS

12:30 p.m. Oregon at Nebraska ABC

12:30 p.m. Pit at Okla. St. ESPN

4 p.m. Miss. St. at LSU ESPN2

4 p.m. Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN

4:30 p.m. Mich. St. at Notre Dame NBC

4:30 p.m. Ohio St. at Oklahoma FOX

5 p.m. USC at Stanford ABC

7:15 p.m. UCLA at BYU ESPN2

7:30 p.m. Texas at Cal ESPN

9 p.m. N.M. Highlands at NAU FOXAZ

HOCKEY

12:30 p.m. Europe vs. USA ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m. UFC Fight Night prelims FS1

7 p.m. UFC Poirier vs. Johnson FS1

SOCCER

6:30 a.m. BM vs. Ingolstadt FS1

6:55 a.m. English Premier TBA NBCSN

9:30 a.m. Everton vs. Middlesbrough NBC

5 p.m. UANL vs. Puebla UNI

7 p.m. America vs. Leon UNI

4 a.m. Watford vs. Man. U. CNBC

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 87 59 .596 —

New York 77 69 .527 10

Miami 73 73 .500 14

Philadelphia 65 82 .442 22½

Atlanta 56 90 .384 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Chicago 93 52 .641 —

St. Louis 76 69 .524 17

Pittsburgh 71 74 .490 22

Milwaukee 65 81 .445 28½

Cincinnati 62 83 .428 31

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 82 63 .566 —

San Francisco 77 68 .531 5

Colorado 69 77 .473 13½

San Diego 62 84 .425 20½

Arizona 61 84 .421 21

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Late Games

Arizona 11, Colorado 6

Thursday’s NL Games

Pittsburgh 15, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

St. Louis at San Francisco

Today’s NL, Interleague Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 8-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 9-8),

11:20 a.m.

Miami (Koehler 9-11) at Philadelphia (Morgan 2-10),

4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Colon 13-7), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Vogelsong 3-5) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 2-1),

4:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 16-7) at Atlanta (Gant 1-3), 4:35 p.m.

San Diego (Friedrich 5-10) at Colorado (Chatwood 11-9),

5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 14-9) at Arizona (Greinke 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 1-2) at San Francisco (Moore 10-11),

7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s NL, Interleague Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 9:10 a.m., 1st game

Washington at Atlanta, 10:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs,

1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco,

6:05 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 81 64 .559 —

Baltimore 80 65 .552 1

Toronto 79 66 .545 2

New York 77 68 .531 4

Tampa Bay 62 83 .428 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 84 62 .575 —

Detroit 78 68 .534 6

Kansas City 74 71 .510 9½

Chicago 71 75 .486 13

Minnesota 55 92 .374 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Texas 87 60 .592 —

Seattle 78 68 .534 8½

Houston 76 70 .521 10½

Los Angeles 63 82 .434 23

Oakland 63 82 .434 23

Wednesday’s Late Games

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 8, Texas 4

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s AL Games

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay at Baltimore

N.Y. Yankees at Boston

Oakland at Kansas City

Toronto at L.A. Angels

Today’s AL Games

Tampa Bay (Archer 8-18) at Baltimore (Jimenez 7-11), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 10-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-9), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 4-1) at Boston (Buchholz 6-10), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 10-10) at Texas (Hamels 14-5), 5:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Sale 15-8) at Kansas City (Kennedy 11-9),

5:15 p.m.

Toronto (Dickey 9-14) at L.A. Angels (Weaver 11-11), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 10-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Saturday’s AL Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 10:05 a.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:10 p.m.

FOOTBALL

NFL

Thursday’s Game

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo

COLLEGE

AP Top 25 Schedule

Today

No. 21 Baylor at Rice, 5 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 Alabama at No. 19 Mississippi, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Florida State at No. 10 Louisville, 9 a.m.

No. 3 Ohio State at No. 14 Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Colorado,

12:30 p.m.

No. 5 Clemson vs. SC State, 9 a.m.

No. 7 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Washington vs. Portland State, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Wisconsin vs. Georgia State, 9 a.m.

No. 11 Texas at California, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Michigan State at No. 18 Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

No. 13 Iowa vs.

North Dakota State, 9 a.m.

No. 15 Tennessee vs. Ohio, 9 a.m.

No. 16 Georgia at Missouri,

4:30 p.m.

No. 17 Texas A&M at Auburn, 4 p.m.

No. 20 LSU vs. Mississippi State, 4 p.m.

No. 22 Oregon at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.

No. 23 Florida vs. North Texas, 4:30 p.m.

No. 24 Arkansas vs. Texas State, 4:30 p.m.

No. 25 Miami at Appalachian State, 9 a.m.

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended San Diego executive vice president and general manager A.J. Preller 30 days for his conduct in the trade of Drew Pomeranz to Boston.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Cory Rasmus from the 60-day DL. Transferred RHP Matt Shoemaker to the 60-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 15-day DL. Transferred RHP Nathan Eovaldi to the 60-day DL. Agreed to terms with DH/1B Billy Butler.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded RHP Joe Wieland to Atlanta for a player to be named.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded RHP Josh Collmenter to Atlanta for cash.