CAMP VERDE – Bowl season is normally played after the regular season has concluded. Friday’s Camp Verde-Kingman Academy football game turned out to be the “Suspension Bowl” for both teams.

Kingman Academy came in with a turnover bug and some suspended players, including the head coach’s son. The Cowboy’s came in without head coach Steve Darby, who has been suspended by the Camp Verde School District.

Camp Verde fell to Kingman Academy, 34-6. The Cowboys are now 1-3 on the season while the Tigers improved to 2-2.

As for Darby’s suspension, “I don’t know what happened,” Cowboys interim coach Jerome Rhoades said. “I found out Tuesday at lunch. It has been a big, tough week. Tuesday was thrown upon us, and our kids are hurt. We came out and played the best we could.”



Suspensions aside, the Tigers took a workman-like approach as they played physical football inside the trenches. They used the running duo of Jordan McDowell-Seybert (141 yards and two TDs) and Clayton Holloway (13 carries for 112 yards) to wear down the halfhearted Cowboys at Sam Hammerstrom Field.

The Academy (2-2, 1-0, 2A Central) jumped on the Cowboys Friday night. The key to the Tigers’ success was limiting their 12 turnovers that had plagued them in their two losses. They only had two on the night, an interception right before halftime and a fumble at midfield during a center-quarterback exchange in the second quarter.

“I understand they had a little coaching change this week,” Tigers’ coach D.B. Stroup said. “They ran the ball more than I expected them to. Maybe the coaching change affected how many times they were going to throw the ball. We expected them to throw it 40 times against us.”

The Cowboys (1-3, 0-1, 2A Central) played as if they had a death in the family. Contacted after the game, Darby referred all questions to Goodwin. “I can’t comment upon this matter,” he said. “I’m very frustrated.”

The Academy had issues of their own. Starting quarterback Kekoa Makaiwi-Stroup was sidelined and defensive tackle Kannon Butler took over. In addition, Kingman Academy’s entire left side of the line was new and the team was missing two other reserves.

“We have a really tough standard,” coach Stroup said of his own team’s suspensions.

On Kingman Academy’s first possession of the game, McDowell-Seybert scored on a 6-yard run over left tackle to put the Tigers’ up 7-0 with 6:31 left in the first quarter.

With 9:31 to go in the second quarter after holding the Cowboys on fourth down, the Tigers got a 40-yard run from Holloway to set up a quarterback sneak from Butler to put them up 14-0. The opportunistic Tigers intercepted a pass to set up a 35-yard score right before halftime to take a 21-0 lead.

Butler completed 9-of-13 passes for 72 yards and threw one interception.

The game turned in the first half when the Cowboys would stop the Tigers’ on first and second down to set up third and long. Four times on fourth down, the Tigers’ would go for it and convert, either sustaining a long drive or scoring and taking the fight out of the Cowboys.

“We have to do a better job of getting off the field on fourth down,” Rhoades said. “We play good defense on first and second down, then they get big gainers or score.”



On the Tigers’ first possession of the second half, Holloway took a handoff, started to the left and cut it back over center and sprinted 50 yards to put the game out of reach with 9:43 in the third period.

The Tigers’ defense just manhandled the Cowboys offensive and defensive lines all night, forcing the Cowboys to punt. The punt was short and Academy’s Holloway went all the way to the house with a 70-yard punt return to end the scoring for them.

“Clayton Holloway is a tremendous playmaker,” Tigers’ coach D.B. Stroup said. “He’s an explosive kid. He had a rough start at Bourgade up in the dome where he fumbled three, and I just kept telling him I believe in you. I told him this week we are going to hold this team up and give you a chance. Catch the ball and run.”

The Cowboys scored on a 30-yard touchdown as Trey Terry ran an out and up and scored on a pass from Payton Sarkesian to avoid a shutout. The point after failed to end the game 34-6.