Birthdays: Jason Sudeikis, 41; James Marsden, 43; Jada Pinkett Smith, 45; Aisha Tyler, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being affectionate will have a much greater affect than complaining or being critical. Keep busy, challenge yourself and strive to achieve.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A trip or attending an event that brings you closer to your roots will have a beneficial influence on the way you think and what you decide to pursue in the future.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Let your feelings help you make the right decisions when dealing with others. A realistic approach to relationships will be honored if you are straightforward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t jump to conclusions or let someone’s moodiness ruin your day. It’s important to avoid arguments at all costs.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take pride in what you do and you will gain respect and the expertise to teach others. A trip with a romantic theme will bring you closer to someone you respect.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The way you handle your finances, legal issues and medical affairs will determine how things will unfold at home and in your personal life. Don’t ignore the signals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Partnerships should be your top priority. Express your concerns and offer alternate solutions as well as incentives. An emotional situation is best dealt with affectionately.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your time to good use. Consider your skills and make plans to alter the way you live to better suit your current needs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If an argument breaks out, try to avoid getting involved. You’ll gain far more by making personal changes to the way you live.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take precautions and develop what you want to see happen with precision and hard work. Refuse to let an emotional situation cost you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll have a good eye for what will work and what won’t. Put your energy behind what you believe in and you will get what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Finding out more about your heritage will give you greater insight into what you should be doing and how to go about it. Don’t let frustration and anger set in.