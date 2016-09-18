KINGMAN – Caytelyn Clinkenbeard, 17, was named the first Miss Mohave County Fair in the event’s 70-year history Friday night. Kingman Performing Arts in conjunction with the Mohave County Fair Association, held the pageant that included sections on interview, talent and party wear.

Christina Robinette Joiner, pageant director, and husband Ray, emcee, ushered to the stage 20 contestants from the ages of 8 to 23 for a Q&A session. The ladies modeled their evening wear to a trio of judges who made the final decision on which participant would reign as queen in their respective categories of Young Miss, Teen Miss and Miss, along with awards for Miss Personality, Miss Talent and Miss Congeniality.

After nearly two hours of smiling, spinning and showing off their best dresses, Clinkenbeard, of Kingman, was crowned Miss Mohave County Fair 2016. She’ll represent Mohave County at events such as the fair and next weekend’s Andy Devine Days Parade.

“I’m just so proud of myself,” said Clinkenbeard, as she shook with joy.

“I’m proud to be a role model to Kingman.”

The fair continues through 5 p.m., today.