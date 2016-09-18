In my eyes and heart I feel that the war vets should be given better treatment.
After all, they fought for our country to save us from losing our rights.
Here is a very serious question for all of you to think on!
If our vets are willing to fight and die for all of us, don’t you feel they deserve honor and respect, not to mention keeping their dignity as well?
Although I didn’t get to serve I’ll always honor those heroes.
They all should get better treatment and medical attention without political red tape.
Hint, hint, to the VA hospitals all over this great nation of ours. They’re God’s children as well.
We as American taxpayers should fight for all those who are veterans and help them get better medical attention. Politics is unfair and uncouth as well.
Kenny Lee Barrows Kingman
HwyRover 10 minutes ago
Totally agree and the only answer is to vote out every conservative/obstructionist that has blocked funding for veterans at every level from medical care to housing assistance when necessary to just the basic understanding of the needs of our nation veterans that they always use as cannon fodder and if they survive, then ignore.