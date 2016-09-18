I know I’ve heard time and time again, having been a farmer for 18 years of my life, I’ve been there and heard that: farmers wasting water.

Well, I know that food doesn’t just appear at the grocery store.

It has to be planted, watered, cultivated and harvested.

And yes, dairy farming is a bit different.

We breed and raise cows for milk that goes with chocolate cake, cheese, wine, yogurt, butter and ice cream.

But without farms and farmers using water, there is no food.

Yes, we could have a great big city with hundreds of thousands of people and have our food shipped in from China, Mexico, Chile, Argentina and dozens of other countries making food cheaper – but at what cost?

Today, the United States Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration and local health departments regularly check and inspect the growing and processing of all the food produced within our borders.

How much is known about food from abroad?

As for me, I’ll take a farmer in my back yard any day of the week and do without a new mall or tens of thousands of more people.

William Ressegue Kingman