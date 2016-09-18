GOP evangelists and Trump

Evangelicals rule the Republican Party’s roost and Trump, as nominee, is subject to their will, as are those already employed.

Their attempt to control Donald using scripts and teleprompters failed, causing them to revert to Trump’s strengths, shooting from the mouth as only he can do, and he does it with vengeance until his audience is eating from his hand.

If he is less than articulate, who gives a damn?! He is preaching to his choir.

That being said, if he is elected, it will be a reflection on those who allow it.

Hillary will not be in prison when the votes are cast.

Trump and his choir ought to know this as certainly the leaders of the GOP who allow him to go down this path of disgrace and humiliation. GOP evangelists realize these truths and should confess they are dealing with a bad bargain.

Trump’s attacks on Clinton have nothing to do with her presidential ability whereas his conduct speaks volumes about his presidential demeanor if he is elected. My vote is for Hillary’s experience and mature character.

Kenneth G. Ramey Paso Robles, Calif.

Farms need water

I know I’ve heard time and time again, having been a farmer for 18 years of my life, I’ve been there and heard that: farmers wasting water.

Well, I know that food doesn’t just appear at the grocery store.

It has to be planted, watered, cultivated and harvested.

And yes, dairy farming is a bit different.

We breed and raise cows for milk that goes with chocolate cake, cheese, wine, yogurt, butter and ice cream.

But without farms and farmers using water, there is no food.

Yes, we could have a great big city with hundreds of thousands of people and have our food shipped in from China, Mexico, Chile, Argentina and dozens of other countries making food cheaper – but at what cost?

Today, the United States Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration and local health departments regularly check and inspect the growing and processing of all the food produced within our borders.

How much is known about food from abroad?

As for me, I’ll take a farmer in my back yard any day of the week and do without a new mall or tens of thousands of more people.

William Ressegue Kingman

War vets deserve better

In my eyes and heart I feel that the war vets should be given better treatment.

After all, they fought for our country to save us from losing our rights.

Here is a very serious question for all of you to think on!

If our vets are willing to fight and die for all of us, don’t you feel they deserve honor and respect, not to mention keeping their dignity as well?

Although I didn’t get to serve I’ll always honor those heroes.

They all should get better treatment and medical attention without political red tape.

Hint, hint, to the VA hospitals all over this great nation of ours. They’re God’s children as well.

We as American taxpayers should fight for all those who are veterans and help them get better medical attention. Politics is unfair and uncouth as well.

Kenny Lee Barrows Kingman

Support conservative obstructionists

A regular commenter here in the Miner has labeled those in Congress, and apparently, those of us that support the Congress’ attempts to reign in the runaway governance by executive order of President Obama, as “conservative/obstructionists.” Since 63 percent of Americans believe America is heading down the wrong track, I for one will accept that “label” and wear it proudly! Thank God that we have those in Congress that resists the lawless attempts by this president to impose his will upon us Americans, with his phone and pen!

Let’s hear from some of you who are also proud “conservative/obstructionists.” It’s time to switch from the Obama/Clinton liberal/socialist track that we have been on and head back down the track toward the America that our founding fathers envisioned!

God bless America and especially the conservative/obstructionists’ efforts to obstruct the liberal/socialist train heading this country toward socialism!

David Gaither Kingman