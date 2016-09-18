KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a man who tried to lure a juvenile into his vehicle.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at about 7, when deputies responded to the school bus stop area near Norrie Drive and Ryan Avenue.

An 11-year-old reported that the man asked him where he lived. The juvenile further reported that the man told him to get in the vehicle and that he was going to take him for a drive.



The suspect is described as white and in his 50s, driving a white four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753 or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.