PHOENIX – Arizona’s minimum wage workers are going to get at least a dime-an-hour raise in January, no matter what voters decide at the ballot.

New figures Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers increased 1.1 percent between August of 2015 and last month. That was driven largely by higher health care costs.

But what’s important about that is a 2006 voter-approved initiative requires the Industrial Commission of Arizona to adjust the state’s minimum wage each year based on the August figures.

The current minimum is $8.05 an hour. Bob Charles, spokesman for the commission, said that the agency, using a slightly more detailed calculation, translates the inflation to close to 8.6 cents.

That law, however, also requires the commission to round the figure to the nearest nickel. And that means a dime.

It could go up a lot more.

Voters in November will get a chance to decide whether to impose an immediate increase to $10 an hour, with future boosts until it hits $12 an hour by 2020. And at that point, the same CPI index will kick in again for future increases.

How many Arizonans will benefit from a boost in the minimum wage is unclear.

The most recent figures from the BLS show about 44,000 in the state who are at or below even the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. At $8.05 an hour, that figure is likely larger.

But neither means employers are violating the law, as both the state and federal laws allow for lower figures for workers who also get tips. And some firms are exempt from the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

The number affected would be even larger if voters approve Proposition 206. Tomas Robles, the campaign manager, said BLS statistic show that about 770,000 Arizonans - about a quarter of the workforce - currently early less than $10 an hour and would get an immediate boost.

There also would likely be a ripple effect, with employers forced to pay more than $10 an hour to keep more experience workers.

All that could drive up the median wage in Arizona, most recently listed by BLS at $16.67 an hour. That’s the number at which half of those employed are making more and half are making less.

The median federal wage is $17.40 an hour.

That 10 cents an hour translates out to $208 a year for a full-time worker, before taxes, moving the new minimum to $16,952.

The 2006 law provides a $3 an hour "tip credit," allowing companies to pay that much less to their workers who can supplement their pay with gratuities.

But the law also requires employers to show that, with tips, their workers are still reaching the state minimum.

Friday’s figures from the BLS provide the first bit of good news for minimum wage workers in two years.

Last year the federal agency’s August figure pegged annual inflation at just 0.2 percent.

That computed out to less than two cents; with rounding to the nearest nickel, that came out at zero.

The commission is scheduled to approve the increase next month.