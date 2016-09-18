LAKE HAVASU CITY – Ambur Bernal’s daughter began asking why her father wasn’t around. Didn’t he love his child?

Bernal, of Lake Havasu City, didn’t know what to say. Her partner was doing a three-year stint in prison because of drugs.

“I felt I was dancing around my daughter’s questions, sugarcoating them,” Bernal said. “I didn’t even really understand addiction and didn’t know how to communicate to her the problem her dad was facing.”

Bernal’s suspicions about her partner were intensified one day when her daughter said she saw her father smoking something off of tin foil.

The now 39-year-old was a hairdresser at the time and asked one of her clients for advice. She asked the right person. It was Lori Howell, who was teaching Chemical Dependency Studies at Mohave Community College. It is now MCC’s Substance Abuse Counseling program.

She sat in on a few classes and by two or three weeks, she told her hairdresser employer they were going to have to find a new employee.

“I didn’t understand the mindset (her partner) was in,” said Bernal. She wanted to “educate myself as a parent whose other parent was an addict.”

She is currently working at Southwest Behavioral & Health Services in Lake Havasu City after earning her associates degree from MCC. She is pursuing her bachelor’s degree from Grand Canyon University and then will go after her master’s from Arizona State University, she said.

“You can never have enough education and we need to do away with the shame factor when it comes to addiction,” Bernal said. “So many people don’t want to seek help for themselves or their kids because they fear shame will come with admitting the problem. We need to lessen the shame and increase education. It’s the only way to combat the drug and addiction problem that’s happening.”

Bernal is working as an engagement specialist, where she does outreach to find out why patients become disengaged from programs. And she also gets to work with children and families along with leading teen groups whose members are suffering from addiction.

When asked about the drug problem in Mohave County, Bernal said she figures it’s not any worse than other areas, but because the area has a small population, the drug issue is magnified because we see it up close and personal.

She said she is worried about teen drug use and how they are “mixing drugs together,” like cocaine and ecstasy. She also mentioned pharmaceuticals as being a big threat.

Bernal says she has “open conversations” with her daughter about drug abuse, and talks of “addiction as a disease.” Bernal has allowed her daughter, now 15, to have a relationship with her father on her daughter’s terms. The father got out of prison, did okay for a while, had a relapse, went to rehab, and now has been clean for a year, Bernal said.

When asked about advice for families or individuals, Bernal said, “Seek out help and education, and don’t be ashamed.”

“I’m very happy for her,” said Howell, the teacher at MCC who introduced Bernal to the field. “She had a desire to work with the kids. She achieved that goal.”

The Substance Abuse Counseling Program is competency-based, meaning students can work through it at their own pace and those with familiarity of the subject matter can progress faster through it, said Howell.

“I’m very excited about starting the new program because of the benefit for students,” said Howell.