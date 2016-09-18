f

SCOREBOARD: Sept. 18, 2016

  • Originally Published: September 18, 2016 6 a.m.

    • TV LISTINGS

    Today

    AUTO RACING

    8 a.m. NHRA qualifying FS1

    10:30 a.m. Global RallyCross NBC

    11:30 a.m. Sprint Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 NBCSN

    11:30 a.m. NHRA Carolina FS1

    3:30 p.m. IndyCar Sonoma NBCSN

    BASEBALL

    10 a.m. Tigers at Indians TBS

    1 p.m. Dodgers at D-backs FOXAZ

    5 p.m. Yankees at Red Sox ESPN

    BASKETBALL – WNBA

    1 p.m. Dallas at Indiana ESPN2

    FOOTBALL

    10 a.m. Bengals at Steelers CBS

    1 p.m. Bucs at Cardinals FOX

    5:20 p.m. Packers at Vikings NBC

    GOLF

    9 a.m. LPGA Evian NBC

    SOCCER

    6:15 a.m. CP vs. Stoke CNBC

    8:25 a.m. Tottenham vs. Sunderland NBCSN

    10 a.m. Toluca vs. Guadalajara UNI

    11 a.m. L.A. at K.C. FOX

    SOCCER – WOMEN’S

    4:30 p.m. U.S. vs. Netherlands FS1

    PREP SCHEDULE

    KINGMAN AREA

    HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

    Monday

    KAHS VOLLEYBALL vs.

    River Valley, 6 p.m.

    LWHS VOLLEYBALL at

    Kingman, 6 p.m.

    Tuesday

    KHS BOYS GOLF at

    Anthem Prep, 3 p.m.

    KHS GIRLS GOLF vs.

    Lee Williams, 3 p.m.

    LWHS BOYS GOLF at Mohave, 3 p.m.

    LWHS VOLLEYBALL vs.

    Mohave, 6 p.m.

    Wednesday

    KHS, LWHS SWIM at Kingman Academy, Wellness Center, 4 p.m.

    KHS VOLLEYBALL at

    Kingman Academy, 6 p.m.

    KAHS, LWHS CROSS COUNTRY at Kingman Multi, 4 p.m.

    Thursday

    LWHS VOLLEYBALL at

    Estrella Foothills, 6 p.m.

    Friday

    KAHS FOOTBALL vs.

    Sedona Red Rock, 7 p.m.

    KHS FOOTBALL at Casteel, 7 p.m.

    LWHS FOOTBALL at Prescott, 7 p.m.

    Saturday

    KAHS, KHS, LWHS CROSS COUNTRY at Ray Reynold Multi, Lake Havasu, 4 p.m.

    KAHS, KHS SWIM at

    Mohave Inv., 8 a.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL

    FOOTBALL

    AIA 4A Conference

    Grand Canyon Region

    Region Conf.

    Flagstaff 1-0 3-1

    Mingus 1-0 2-2

    Coconino 1-0 2-2

    Bradshaw Mountain 0-0 2-2

    Prescott 0-0 2-2

    LEE WILLIAMS 0-1 2-2

    Mohave 0-2 0-4

    AIA 3A Conference

    West Region

    Region Conf.

    Wickenburg 0-0 4-0

    Northwest Christian 0-0 3-1

    Chino Valley 0-0 3-1

    River Valley 0-0 3-1

    Odyssey Institute 0-0 1-3

    KINGMAN 0-0 0-4

    AIA 2A Conference

    Central Region

    Region Conf.

    KINGMAN ACADEMY 1-0 2-2

    Paradise Honors 1-0 3-1

    Parker 1-0 1-3

    Tonopah Valley 0-0 2-2

    Camp Verde 0-1 0-3

    Sedona Red Rock 0-1 1-4

    MALC 0-1 0-4

    VOLLEYBALL

    AIA 4A Conference

    Grand Canyon Region

    Region Conf.

    Flagstaff 2-0 5-0

    Prescott 2-0 5-0

    Coconino 1-0 3-2

    Bradshaw Mountain 1-1 3-3

    Mohave 0-1 3-2

    LEE WILLIAMS 0-2 4-2

    Mingus 0-2 1-4

    AIA 3A Conference

    West Region

    Region Conf.

    Northwest Christian 0-0 4-1

    Chino Valley 0-0 4-1

    Odyssey Institute 0-0 4-2

    Wickenburg 0-0 1-4

    KINGMAN 0-0 0-6

    River Valley 0-0 0-6

    AIA 2A Conference

    West Region

    Region Conf.

    Trivium Prep 1-0 5-1

    Parker 0-0 5-1

    Tonopah Valley 0-0 5-2

    MALC 0-0 3-2

    KINGMAN ACADEMY 0-0 2-3

    Antelope 0-1 3-1

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    National League

    East Division

    W L Pct GB

    Washington 88 60 .595 —

    New York 78 69 .531 9½

    Miami 73 74 .497 14½

    Philadelphia 66 82 .446 22

    Atlanta 57 91 .385 31

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB

    x-Chicago 94 54 .635 —

    St. Louis 76 71 .517 17½

    Pittsburgh 73 74 .497 20½

    Milwaukee 67 82 .450 27½

    Cincinnati 62 85 .422 31½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB

    Los Angeles 83 64 .565 —

    San Francisco 79 68 .537 4

    Colorado 70 77 .476 13

    Arizona 62 85 .422 21

    San Diego 62 85 .422 21

    x-clinched division

    Friday’s NL, Interleague Games

    Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

    Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 13 innings

    N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 0

    Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings

    Washington 7, Atlanta 2

    Colorado 8, San Diego 7

    L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

    San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2

    Saturday’s NL, Interleague Games

    Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

    Atlanta 7, Washington 3

    Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 3

    Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2nd game

    Miami at Philadelphia

    Minnesota at N.Y. Mets

    L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

    San Diego at Colorado

    St. Louis at San Francisco

    Today’s NL, Interleague Games

    Minnesota (Gibson 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-8), 10:10 a.m.

    Pittsburgh (Nova 12-6) at Cincinnati (Straily 12-8), 10:10 a.m.

    Miami (Cashner 5-11) at Philadelphia (Asher 1-0), 10:35 a.m.

    Washington (Lopez 3-3) at Atlanta (Wisler 6-12), 10:35 a.m.

    Milwaukee (Peralta 6-10) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 15-7), 11:20 a.m.

    St. Louis (Reyes 2-1) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (De Leon 2-0) at Arizona (Ray 8-13), 1:10 p.m.

    San Diego (Cosart 0-3) at Colorado (Bettis 12-7), 1:10 p.m.

    American League

    East Division

    W L Pct GB

    Boston 84 64 .568 —

    Toronto 81 66 .551 2½

    Baltimore 81 66 .551 2½

    New York 77 70 .524 6½

    Tampa Bay 63 84 .429 20½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 85 62 .578 —

    Detroit 78 69 .531 7

    Kansas City 74 73 .503 11

    Chicago 72 75 .490 13

    Minnesota 55 93 .372 30½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB

    Texas 88 60 .595 —

    Seattle 78 69 .531 9½

    Houston 77 70 .524 10½

    Oakland 64 83 .435 23½

    Los Angeles 63 84 .429 24½

    Friday’s AL Games

    Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

    Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

    Cleveland 11, Detroit 4

    Texas 7, Oakland 6

    Chicago White Sox 7,

    Kansas City 4

    Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 0

    Houston 6, Seattle 0

    Saturday’s AL Games

    Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

    Detroit at Cleveland

    Tampa Bay at Baltimore

    Chicago White Sox at Kansas City

    Oakland at Texas

    Toronto at L.A. Angels

    Houston at Seattle

    Today’s AL Games

    Detroit (Norris 2-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 11-7), 10:10 a.m.

    Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 9-6) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13), 10:35 a.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Quintana 12-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 11-2), 11:15 a.m.

    Oakland (Detwiler 1-3) at Texas (Lewis 6-2), 12:05 p.m.

    Toronto (Stroman 9-8) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

    Houston (Fister 12-11) at Seattle (Miranda 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-12) at Boston (Pomeranz 10-12), 5:08 p.m.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    Thursday’s Games

    N.Y. Jets 37, Buffalo 31

    Today’s Games

    San Francisco at Carolina, 10 a.m.

    Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.

    Miami at New England, 10 a.m.

    New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

    Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

    Tennessee at Detroit, 10 a.m.

    Kansas City at Houston, 10 a.m.

    Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

    Seattle at Los Angeles, 1:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

    Jacksonville at San Diego, 1:25 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

    Atlanta at Oakland, 1:25 p.m.

    Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

    Monday’s Games

    Philadelphia at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE

    Saturday’s Games

    No. 1 Alabama 48, No. 19 Mississippi 43

    No. 10 Louisville 63, No. 2 Florida State 20

    No. 4 Michigan 45, Colorado 28

    No. 5 Clemson 59, SC State 0

    No. 9 Wisconsin 23, Georgia St 17

    North Dakota St 23, No. 13 Iowa 21

    No. 15 Tennessee 28, Ohio 19

    Nebraska 35, No. 22 Oregon 32

    No. 25 Miami 35, Appalachian St 10

    Wyoming 45, UC Davis 22

    Central Michigan 44, UNLV 21

    San Diego St 42, N. Illinois 28

    Comments

