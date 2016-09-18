TV LISTINGS
Today
AUTO RACING
8 a.m. NHRA qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m. Global RallyCross NBC
11:30 a.m. Sprint Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 NBCSN
11:30 a.m. NHRA Carolina FS1
3:30 p.m. IndyCar Sonoma NBCSN
BASEBALL
10 a.m. Tigers at Indians TBS
1 p.m. Dodgers at D-backs FOXAZ
5 p.m. Yankees at Red Sox ESPN
BASKETBALL – WNBA
1 p.m. Dallas at Indiana ESPN2
FOOTBALL
10 a.m. Bengals at Steelers CBS
1 p.m. Bucs at Cardinals FOX
5:20 p.m. Packers at Vikings NBC
GOLF
9 a.m. LPGA Evian NBC
SOCCER
6:15 a.m. CP vs. Stoke CNBC
8:25 a.m. Tottenham vs. Sunderland NBCSN
10 a.m. Toluca vs. Guadalajara UNI
11 a.m. L.A. at K.C. FOX
SOCCER – WOMEN’S
4:30 p.m. U.S. vs. Netherlands FS1
PREP SCHEDULE
KINGMAN AREA
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Monday
KAHS VOLLEYBALL vs.
River Valley, 6 p.m.
LWHS VOLLEYBALL at
Kingman, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
KHS BOYS GOLF at
Anthem Prep, 3 p.m.
KHS GIRLS GOLF vs.
Lee Williams, 3 p.m.
LWHS BOYS GOLF at Mohave, 3 p.m.
LWHS VOLLEYBALL vs.
Mohave, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
KHS, LWHS SWIM at Kingman Academy, Wellness Center, 4 p.m.
KHS VOLLEYBALL at
Kingman Academy, 6 p.m.
KAHS, LWHS CROSS COUNTRY at Kingman Multi, 4 p.m.
Thursday
LWHS VOLLEYBALL at
Estrella Foothills, 6 p.m.
Friday
KAHS FOOTBALL vs.
Sedona Red Rock, 7 p.m.
KHS FOOTBALL at Casteel, 7 p.m.
LWHS FOOTBALL at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Saturday
KAHS, KHS, LWHS CROSS COUNTRY at Ray Reynold Multi, Lake Havasu, 4 p.m.
KAHS, KHS SWIM at
Mohave Inv., 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
AIA 4A Conference
Grand Canyon Region
Region Conf.
Flagstaff 1-0 3-1
Mingus 1-0 2-2
Coconino 1-0 2-2
Bradshaw Mountain 0-0 2-2
Prescott 0-0 2-2
LEE WILLIAMS 0-1 2-2
Mohave 0-2 0-4
AIA 3A Conference
West Region
Region Conf.
Wickenburg 0-0 4-0
Northwest Christian 0-0 3-1
Chino Valley 0-0 3-1
River Valley 0-0 3-1
Odyssey Institute 0-0 1-3
KINGMAN 0-0 0-4
AIA 2A Conference
Central Region
Region Conf.
KINGMAN ACADEMY 1-0 2-2
Paradise Honors 1-0 3-1
Parker 1-0 1-3
Tonopah Valley 0-0 2-2
Camp Verde 0-1 0-3
Sedona Red Rock 0-1 1-4
MALC 0-1 0-4
VOLLEYBALL
AIA 4A Conference
Grand Canyon Region
Region Conf.
Flagstaff 2-0 5-0
Prescott 2-0 5-0
Coconino 1-0 3-2
Bradshaw Mountain 1-1 3-3
Mohave 0-1 3-2
LEE WILLIAMS 0-2 4-2
Mingus 0-2 1-4
AIA 3A Conference
West Region
Region Conf.
Northwest Christian 0-0 4-1
Chino Valley 0-0 4-1
Odyssey Institute 0-0 4-2
Wickenburg 0-0 1-4
KINGMAN 0-0 0-6
River Valley 0-0 0-6
AIA 2A Conference
West Region
Region Conf.
Trivium Prep 1-0 5-1
Parker 0-0 5-1
Tonopah Valley 0-0 5-2
MALC 0-0 3-2
KINGMAN ACADEMY 0-0 2-3
Antelope 0-1 3-1
BASEBALL
MLB
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 88 60 .595 —
New York 78 69 .531 9½
Miami 73 74 .497 14½
Philadelphia 66 82 .446 22
Atlanta 57 91 .385 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 94 54 .635 —
St. Louis 76 71 .517 17½
Pittsburgh 73 74 .497 20½
Milwaukee 67 82 .450 27½
Cincinnati 62 85 .422 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 83 64 .565 —
San Francisco 79 68 .537 4
Colorado 70 77 .476 13
Arizona 62 85 .422 21
San Diego 62 85 .422 21
x-clinched division
Friday’s NL, Interleague Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 13 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings
Washington 7, Atlanta 2
Colorado 8, San Diego 7
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2
Saturday’s NL, Interleague Games
Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4, 1st game
Atlanta 7, Washington 3
Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 3
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2nd game
Miami at Philadelphia
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
San Diego at Colorado
St. Louis at San Francisco
Today’s NL, Interleague Games
Minnesota (Gibson 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-8), 10:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 12-6) at Cincinnati (Straily 12-8), 10:10 a.m.
Miami (Cashner 5-11) at Philadelphia (Asher 1-0), 10:35 a.m.
Washington (Lopez 3-3) at Atlanta (Wisler 6-12), 10:35 a.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-10) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 15-7), 11:20 a.m.
St. Louis (Reyes 2-1) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (De Leon 2-0) at Arizona (Ray 8-13), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cosart 0-3) at Colorado (Bettis 12-7), 1:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 84 64 .568 —
Toronto 81 66 .551 2½
Baltimore 81 66 .551 2½
New York 77 70 .524 6½
Tampa Bay 63 84 .429 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 85 62 .578 —
Detroit 78 69 .531 7
Kansas City 74 73 .503 11
Chicago 72 75 .490 13
Minnesota 55 93 .372 30½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 88 60 .595 —
Seattle 78 69 .531 9½
Houston 77 70 .524 10½
Oakland 64 83 .435 23½
Los Angeles 63 84 .429 24½
Friday’s AL Games
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland 11, Detroit 4
Texas 7, Oakland 6
Chicago White Sox 7,
Kansas City 4
Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 0
Houston 6, Seattle 0
Saturday’s AL Games
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit at Cleveland
Tampa Bay at Baltimore
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City
Oakland at Texas
Toronto at L.A. Angels
Houston at Seattle
Today’s AL Games
Detroit (Norris 2-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 11-7), 10:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 9-6) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13), 10:35 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 12-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 11-2), 11:15 a.m.
Oakland (Detwiler 1-3) at Texas (Lewis 6-2), 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 9-8) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-3), 12:35 p.m.
Houston (Fister 12-11) at Seattle (Miranda 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-12) at Boston (Pomeranz 10-12), 5:08 p.m.
FOOTBALL
NFL
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Jets 37, Buffalo 31
Today’s Games
San Francisco at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.
Miami at New England, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at San Diego, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Alabama 48, No. 19 Mississippi 43
No. 10 Louisville 63, No. 2 Florida State 20
No. 4 Michigan 45, Colorado 28
No. 5 Clemson 59, SC State 0
No. 9 Wisconsin 23, Georgia St 17
North Dakota St 23, No. 13 Iowa 21
No. 15 Tennessee 28, Ohio 19
Nebraska 35, No. 22 Oregon 32
No. 25 Miami 35, Appalachian St 10
Wyoming 45, UC Davis 22
Central Michigan 44, UNLV 21
San Diego St 42, N. Illinois 28
