TV LISTINGS

Today

AUTO RACING

8 a.m. NHRA qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m. Global RallyCross NBC

11:30 a.m. Sprint Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 NBCSN

11:30 a.m. NHRA Carolina FS1

3:30 p.m. IndyCar Sonoma NBCSN

BASEBALL

10 a.m. Tigers at Indians TBS

1 p.m. Dodgers at D-backs FOXAZ

5 p.m. Yankees at Red Sox ESPN

BASKETBALL – WNBA

1 p.m. Dallas at Indiana ESPN2

FOOTBALL

10 a.m. Bengals at Steelers CBS

1 p.m. Bucs at Cardinals FOX

5:20 p.m. Packers at Vikings NBC

GOLF

9 a.m. LPGA Evian NBC

SOCCER

6:15 a.m. CP vs. Stoke CNBC

8:25 a.m. Tottenham vs. Sunderland NBCSN

10 a.m. Toluca vs. Guadalajara UNI

11 a.m. L.A. at K.C. FOX

SOCCER – WOMEN’S

4:30 p.m. U.S. vs. Netherlands FS1

PREP SCHEDULE

KINGMAN AREA

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Monday

KAHS VOLLEYBALL vs.

River Valley, 6 p.m.

LWHS VOLLEYBALL at

Kingman, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

KHS BOYS GOLF at

Anthem Prep, 3 p.m.

KHS GIRLS GOLF vs.

Lee Williams, 3 p.m.

LWHS BOYS GOLF at Mohave, 3 p.m.

LWHS VOLLEYBALL vs.

Mohave, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

KHS, LWHS SWIM at Kingman Academy, Wellness Center, 4 p.m.

KHS VOLLEYBALL at

Kingman Academy, 6 p.m.

KAHS, LWHS CROSS COUNTRY at Kingman Multi, 4 p.m.

Thursday

LWHS VOLLEYBALL at

Estrella Foothills, 6 p.m.

Friday

KAHS FOOTBALL vs.

Sedona Red Rock, 7 p.m.

KHS FOOTBALL at Casteel, 7 p.m.

LWHS FOOTBALL at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Saturday

KAHS, KHS, LWHS CROSS COUNTRY at Ray Reynold Multi, Lake Havasu, 4 p.m.

KAHS, KHS SWIM at

Mohave Inv., 8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

AIA 4A Conference

Grand Canyon Region

Region Conf.

Flagstaff 1-0 3-1

Mingus 1-0 2-2

Coconino 1-0 2-2

Bradshaw Mountain 0-0 2-2

Prescott 0-0 2-2

LEE WILLIAMS 0-1 2-2

Mohave 0-2 0-4

AIA 3A Conference

West Region

Region Conf.

Wickenburg 0-0 4-0

Northwest Christian 0-0 3-1

Chino Valley 0-0 3-1

River Valley 0-0 3-1

Odyssey Institute 0-0 1-3

KINGMAN 0-0 0-4

AIA 2A Conference

Central Region

Region Conf.

KINGMAN ACADEMY 1-0 2-2

Paradise Honors 1-0 3-1

Parker 1-0 1-3

Tonopah Valley 0-0 2-2

Camp Verde 0-1 0-3

Sedona Red Rock 0-1 1-4

MALC 0-1 0-4

VOLLEYBALL

AIA 4A Conference

Grand Canyon Region

Region Conf.

Flagstaff 2-0 5-0

Prescott 2-0 5-0

Coconino 1-0 3-2

Bradshaw Mountain 1-1 3-3

Mohave 0-1 3-2

LEE WILLIAMS 0-2 4-2

Mingus 0-2 1-4

AIA 3A Conference

West Region

Region Conf.

Northwest Christian 0-0 4-1

Chino Valley 0-0 4-1

Odyssey Institute 0-0 4-2

Wickenburg 0-0 1-4

KINGMAN 0-0 0-6

River Valley 0-0 0-6

AIA 2A Conference

West Region

Region Conf.

Trivium Prep 1-0 5-1

Parker 0-0 5-1

Tonopah Valley 0-0 5-2

MALC 0-0 3-2

KINGMAN ACADEMY 0-0 2-3

Antelope 0-1 3-1

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 88 60 .595 —

New York 78 69 .531 9½

Miami 73 74 .497 14½

Philadelphia 66 82 .446 22

Atlanta 57 91 .385 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 94 54 .635 —

St. Louis 76 71 .517 17½

Pittsburgh 73 74 .497 20½

Milwaukee 67 82 .450 27½

Cincinnati 62 85 .422 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 83 64 .565 —

San Francisco 79 68 .537 4

Colorado 70 77 .476 13

Arizona 62 85 .422 21

San Diego 62 85 .422 21

x-clinched division

Friday’s NL, Interleague Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 13 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings

Washington 7, Atlanta 2

Colorado 8, San Diego 7

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2

Saturday’s NL, Interleague Games

Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Washington 3

Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 3

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2nd game

Miami at Philadelphia

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

San Diego at Colorado

St. Louis at San Francisco

Today’s NL, Interleague Games

Minnesota (Gibson 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-8), 10:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 12-6) at Cincinnati (Straily 12-8), 10:10 a.m.

Miami (Cashner 5-11) at Philadelphia (Asher 1-0), 10:35 a.m.

Washington (Lopez 3-3) at Atlanta (Wisler 6-12), 10:35 a.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-10) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 15-7), 11:20 a.m.

St. Louis (Reyes 2-1) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (De Leon 2-0) at Arizona (Ray 8-13), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cosart 0-3) at Colorado (Bettis 12-7), 1:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 84 64 .568 —

Toronto 81 66 .551 2½

Baltimore 81 66 .551 2½

New York 77 70 .524 6½

Tampa Bay 63 84 .429 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 85 62 .578 —

Detroit 78 69 .531 7

Kansas City 74 73 .503 11

Chicago 72 75 .490 13

Minnesota 55 93 .372 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Texas 88 60 .595 —

Seattle 78 69 .531 9½

Houston 77 70 .524 10½

Oakland 64 83 .435 23½

Los Angeles 63 84 .429 24½

Friday’s AL Games

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland 11, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Oakland 6

Chicago White Sox 7,

Kansas City 4

Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 0

Houston 6, Seattle 0

Saturday’s AL Games

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit at Cleveland

Tampa Bay at Baltimore

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City

Oakland at Texas

Toronto at L.A. Angels

Houston at Seattle

Today’s AL Games

Detroit (Norris 2-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 11-7), 10:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 9-6) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13), 10:35 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 12-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 11-2), 11:15 a.m.

Oakland (Detwiler 1-3) at Texas (Lewis 6-2), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 9-8) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

Houston (Fister 12-11) at Seattle (Miranda 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-12) at Boston (Pomeranz 10-12), 5:08 p.m.

FOOTBALL

NFL

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 37, Buffalo 31

Today’s Games

San Francisco at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.

Miami at New England, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at San Diego, 1:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Alabama 48, No. 19 Mississippi 43

No. 10 Louisville 63, No. 2 Florida State 20

No. 4 Michigan 45, Colorado 28

No. 5 Clemson 59, SC State 0

No. 9 Wisconsin 23, Georgia St 17

North Dakota St 23, No. 13 Iowa 21

No. 15 Tennessee 28, Ohio 19

Nebraska 35, No. 22 Oregon 32

No. 25 Miami 35, Appalachian St 10

Wyoming 45, UC Davis 22

Central Michigan 44, UNLV 21

San Diego St 42, N. Illinois 28