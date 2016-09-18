KINGMAN – The three local volleyball teams all lost on Thursday and combined could only win one game in the three matches.

Lee Williams (4-2, 0-2 Grand Canyon) fell to Flagstaff in a region match at LWHS, 23-15, 18-25, 25-23, 25-15. Kingman Academy (4-5) was swept at Lake Havasu in non-region match, 25-21, 25-21, 29-27, and Kingman struggled at home against Parker in non-region, 25-7, 25-7, 25-0.

In the Kingman Academy loss, Isabel Anderson had 17 kills, nine digs and three aces. Breezy Weber came up with 11 digs and four kills.

SWIM

Academy wins

At Del E. Webb Wellness Center, Kingman Academy swept the boys and girls meet against Kingman and Bullhead City MALC Thursday.

The Academy boys edged Kingman, 19-16, and the Lady Tigers were first with 41 pointsm Kingman girls were second at 22, and MALC scored two.

Kingman Academy boys winners:

50-yard freestyle – James Scholl, 32.62. 100 butterfly – Nic Depner, 1:03.71. 100 free – Kaden Bean, 1:09.07. 100 breaststroke – Nic Depner, 1:16.06.

Kingman Academy girls winners:

200 medley relay – Kayleigh Wright, Victoria Depner, Sofia Depner, Brianna Holloway, 2:19.83. 200 individual medley – Victoria Depner, 2:44.18. 100 free – Brianna Holloway, 1:04.14. 100 backstroke – Kayleigh Wright, 1:21.75. 400 free relay – Stasi White, Sofia Depner, Victoria Depner, Brianna Holloway, 4:51.30.

Kingman boys winners:

200 free – Chance Robertson, 2:48.55. 100 back – Chance Robertson, 1:28.43.

Kingman girls winners:

200 free – Lauren Jonk, 2:23.56. 50 free – Meghan Yingling, 29.41. 500 free – Lauren Jonk, 6:26.39. 100 breast – Chelsea Heitman, 1:28.01.

BOYS GOLF

Havasu beats Lee Williams, Kingman

At Valle Vista, Lake Havasu’s Cameron Rojas was medalist with a 3-over par 39 to lead the Knights to a four-team victory Thursday. Lee Williams was second, 12 shots behind, followed by Kingman and Mohave finished fourth.

Chase Williams led Lee Williams with a 41 and took second place. Brandon Carver shot a 42, Cole Morton 46, and Wyatt Talk came in with a 51. Jacob Cossio added a non-team score of 58.

Hayden Tanner led Kingman with a 43. Derek Brown ended the round with a 46, Landin Jones shot 54, and Matthew Mendez finished with a 56. Britton Ogle had a non-team score of 61.

“I want to thank Valle Vista, Patrick Friend, Larry Steinhoff and their crews for their hospitality,” said LWHS boys golf coach Stephen Shuffler. “They did not charge the kids for drinks, tees, ball markers, etc. They are always good to us.”