Kingman – A fire burning throughout a home in the 8900 block of Stockton Hill Road on Friday morning around 11:40 resulted in an occupant seeking medical treatment for minor smoke inhalation at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded with one fire engine and one water tender.

Crews implemented a defensive strategy due to high heat and fire, exploding ammunition and venting propane tanks, according to the NACFD.

No dollar loss estimate or cause of the fire was available. For further information, contact Fire Chief Patrick Moore at (928) 757-3151.