KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will revisit amending a zoning ordinance that exempts certain property for agricultural use when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administrative Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The board in November directed the county’s Development Services department to research policies by other counties regarding building codes and zoning requirements for single-family homes built under exemptions for general agricultural purposes.

Research showed that most counties use the assessor’s agricultural classification to determine if a property qualifies for exemption.

The board voted to draft an amendment to the zoning ordinance that included the requirement that all habitable structures obtain a building permit. It was the opinion of Deputy County Attorney Robert Taylor that not all residents who own the ranch or farm are exempt from building permits.

“The threshold question is whether the residence will be used in conjunction with agricultural activity,” Taylor said.

The revised ordinance would read: “All habitable structures, except habitable structures that are occupied solely by persons that are engaged in the agricultural or grazing uses, will be subject to the requirements of Mohave County zoning ordinance building codes.”

Other items on the supervisors’ agenda: