KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will revisit amending a zoning ordinance that exempts certain property for agricultural use when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administrative Building, 700 W. Beale St.
The board in November directed the county’s Development Services department to research policies by other counties regarding building codes and zoning requirements for single-family homes built under exemptions for general agricultural purposes.
Research showed that most counties use the assessor’s agricultural classification to determine if a property qualifies for exemption.
The board voted to draft an amendment to the zoning ordinance that included the requirement that all habitable structures obtain a building permit. It was the opinion of Deputy County Attorney Robert Taylor that not all residents who own the ranch or farm are exempt from building permits.
“The threshold question is whether the residence will be used in conjunction with agricultural activity,” Taylor said.
The revised ordinance would read: “All habitable structures, except habitable structures that are occupied solely by persons that are engaged in the agricultural or grazing uses, will be subject to the requirements of Mohave County zoning ordinance building codes.”
Other items on the supervisors’ agenda:
Zoning ordinance amendment to allow construction of nonhabitable residential structures with wall heights of 10 feet or less on properties with five or more contiguous acres.
Consider entering into law enforcement contract with the town of Colorado City, if supported and recommended by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Use of interest rate provisions to refund tax payments remitted after the expiration of the tax lien, with interest to the lienholder.
Accept resignation of Mohave County Assessor Kenneth Fielder and appoint Jeanne Kentch as his replacement. Approve hiring Fielder as chief deputy assessor at a salary of $80,000.
Search for potential additional water supply resources to help with water supply resources to help with deficits in the county’s major existing groundwater aquifers.
Authorize letter to Gov. Doug Ducey identifying the county’s top priorities in the 2017-18 state budget.
Authorize Gust Rosenfeld law firm to represent the county and approve $50,000 funding from the Highway User Revenue Fund contingency.
