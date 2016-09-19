Birthdays: Kevin Zegers, 32; Alison Sweeney, 40; Jimmy Fallon, 42; Trisha Yearwood, 52.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change can be good if brought about the right way and for the right reasons. Work alongside the person your choices will affect the most.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Say what’s on your mind and you’ll feel at ease moving forward. It’s up to you to make the moves that will position you for success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An offer will not be as good as you think. Consider how you can move forward on your own. A change in the way you appear to others will benefit you professionally.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t follow the crowd. Someone will use emotional manipulation to talk you into making a donation or trying a new product that promises the impossible.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change in the way you do things at home or at work will make a difference to the way others view you. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to someone special.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on what’s important to you. Use your persuasive charm to get others to see things your way. Learn from past experiences.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate and learn as you go. Opportunities are apparent if you are willing to make physical changes to the way you live.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Trust your judgment when it comes to helping others. Your dedicated sense of justice will help you remain centered and in control of whatever you take on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Just when you think you have everything under control, something will change and you’ll have to start all over again. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your life simple and your dealings with others precise and to the point. Focus on your personal finances and emotional well-being.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let your emotions sway you. Stick to the practical solutions that will encourage you to make positive changes within your budget.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional blackmail will leave you bewildered. Ask questions before you give in to pressure. Someone may not have your best interests at heart.