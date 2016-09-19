Birthdays: Kevin Zegers, 32; Alison Sweeney, 40; Jimmy Fallon, 42; Trisha Yearwood, 52.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change can be good if brought about the right way and for the right reasons. Work alongside the person your choices will affect the most.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Say what’s on your mind and you’ll feel at ease moving forward. It’s up to you to make the moves that will position you for success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An offer will not be as good as you think. Consider how you can move forward on your own. A change in the way you appear to others will benefit you professionally.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t follow the crowd. Someone will use emotional manipulation to talk you into making a donation or trying a new product that promises the impossible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change in the way you do things at home or at work will make a difference to the way others view you. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to someone special.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on what’s important to you. Use your persuasive charm to get others to see things your way. Learn from past experiences.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate and learn as you go. Opportunities are apparent if you are willing to make physical changes to the way you live.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Trust your judgment when it comes to helping others. Your dedicated sense of justice will help you remain centered and in control of whatever you take on.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Just when you think you have everything under control, something will change and you’ll have to start all over again. It’s better to be safe than sorry.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your life simple and your dealings with others precise and to the point. Focus on your personal finances and emotional well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let your emotions sway you. Stick to the practical solutions that will encourage you to make positive changes within your budget.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional blackmail will leave you bewildered. Ask questions before you give in to pressure. Someone may not have your best interests at heart.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.