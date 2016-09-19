The Bathauer Family would like to thank all the numerous sponsors, the Kingman Softball Association and the City of Kingman for their continued support of the John Bathauer Memorial Tournament.

With the commitment of the community this tournament wouldn’t be possible. This year the donations exceeded expectations and in return more students will be able to receive scholarships. This tournament would not be possible without the entire community.

Thank you Kingman for continuing to support our students at all three high schools.

Anne Bathauer