KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Daniel Ligori, 38, of Kingman.

Ligori was reported missing in June. He was last seen at a convenience store in Kingman on June 2.

Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $750 for information in locating Ligori, a white male, who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ligori is asked to contact the Detective Division, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, at (928) 753-0753 or Silent Witness at (928) 753-1234.

Ligori was reported missing by his father, who said he hasn’t seen his son in approximately two weeks. It is not uncommon for Ligori to be missing for two or three days at a time, but never this long without contacting someone, his father said.

Ligori is one of several people who have been reported missing in Kingman over the past couple of years.