Alleged: Warrant

On Sept. 9, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew Edward Dach, 38, of Kingman, on an outstanding warrant. Approximately 5 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 2600 block of East Carver Avenue.



Deputies contacted the caller and Dach. A records check showed Dach to have a felony warrant for probation violation for failure to appear at a pre-trial hearing issued out of Yuma. Dach was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.



Alleged: Drugs possession

On Sept. 11 at about 7:20 p.m., Kingman Police arrested Timothy Randall Eaton Jr., 36 of Kingman, on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers had responded to a home in the 2100 block of Kingman Avenue after receiving reports of a suspicious person possibly burglarizing a home. Officers saw Eaton on the property. Eaton said he was there to meet a girlfriend who was not home. Eaton had not entered the home, but was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and the associated drug paraphernalia. Eaton was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on his charges.

Alleged: Burglary

On Sept. 10 Kingman Police arrested Levi Joseph Hatch, 19 of Kingman, on felony charges of burglary, second degree, trafficking in stolen property and possession of stolen property. Hatch was a suspect in a residential burglary that was reported July 17, at a home in the 3400 of Jewel Street. During the investigation it was learned that Hatch had traded and exchanged the stolen items for drugs. On Sept. 10 KPD contacted Hatch at the Mohave County Jail, where he had been booked by another agency on unrelated charges. Hatch, who admitted involvement in the burglary and subsequent trafficking of the stolen property, was charged and booked on the charges connected to the KPD burglary investigation. Hatch was associated with the victim.

Alleged: Drugs

On Friday, Sept. 9, at about 12:40 p.m., Kingman Police arrested Christopher Thomas Miller, 35 of Kingman, on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was arrested after he was stopped for a traffic offense in the area of the 500 block of Topeka Street. Miller had a warrant for failure to pay a fine out of Kingman Justice Court. Miller was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a large amount of drug paraphernalia. The investigation and amount of methamphetamine determined that Miller was selling methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Miller, who admitted involvement, was booked into the Mohave Country Adult Detention Facility on his charges.

Alleged: Prison contraband/drugs

On Sept. 10, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report at the Mohave County Jail regarding drugs. Approximately 8:55 p.m., deputies contacted a detention officer at the jail regarding inmate Hope Lane Swanson, 43, of Bullhead City, in possession of drugs. The officer reported finding a plastic bag containing a brown substance. Swanson told officers the substance was heroin. Swanson was charged with promoting prison contraband and possession of dangerous drugs, felonies.



Alleged: Trespassing

On Sept. 12, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brandy Lee Kantonen, 36, and Jacob Alan Green, 23, both of Kingman. Kantonen was arrested for trespassing, felony, and a failure to pay fines, misdemeanor warrant, issued by Kingman Municipal Court. Green was arrested for trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to pay fines, warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court, all felonies.

Approximately 10:25 p.m., deputies located Kantonen and Green trespassing while conducting a property check at a home in the 3600 block of Bluebird Lane. Deputies contacted the owner and the owner wanted the subjects arrested. A records check showed Kantonen and Green to have active warrants. They were taken into custody without incident. A search of Green revealed a glass pipe with burnt residue. Kantonen and Green were transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.



Alleged: Drug paraphernalia

On Sept. 13, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Lynne Jamison, 19, of Kingman, for possession of drug paraphernalia, felony, and a failure to pay fines from a misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court. Approximately 3:55 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance outside a convenience store in the 2800 block of Northern Avenue. Jamison was taken into custody without incident after a records check showed her to have an active warrant. A search of Jamison revealed a glass pipe with burnt residue. During conversations with Jamison, she the pipe was not hers. She was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.



Alleged: Resisting arrest

On Sept. 13, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dustin Jerome Harwood, 35, of Kingman, for resisting arrest, a felony, and a failure to appear on a misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court. On Sept. 12 at about 5 p.m., deputies contacted Harwood outside a business in the 2100 block of East Gordon Drive. Harwood falsely identified himself. As deputies were about to take him into custody, he ran across Gordon Drive. Deputies eventually lost him. On Sept. 13 at approximately 1:20 p.m., deputies located Harwood at a home in the 2100 block of Roy Rogers Way where he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Alleged: Aggravated assault

On Sept. 14, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ulysses Armando Godinez, 25, of Kingman, on five counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, felonies. Approximately 2:10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3700 block of Lass Avenue in reference to a medical assist for an intoxicated subject who was injured from falling.



Deputies observed Godinez lying on a cement porch with dried blood on his lips and minor scratches on his hands. Medical arrived and Godinez said that he drank a lot and he refused medical aid.

Godinez became belligerent toward deputies when he kept telling them to leave.



Deputies contacted Godinez’s friend who lives at the home. Godinez’s friend said that they had been drinking and Godinez fell backwards and hit his head on the concrete. Godinez’s friend said Godinez was not allowed to stay at his residence.



Godinez charged at a deputy with his fists closed and was swinging and a deputy put him down with a punch. Godinez regained his balance and charged the deputy again, taking more swings at the deputy. A taser was eventually used to place Godinez into custody.



While deputies waited for a jail van to respond, Godinez kicked a deputy two times. As the jail van arrived, Godinez kicked a second deputy. Godinez was placed in shackles. While Godinez was being placed in the jail van, he kicked two detention officers in the chest. Godinez was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail without further incident.



Alleged: Tresspassing

On Sept. 14, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Erik Jacob Clement, 35, of Kingman, for trespassing, felony. Approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies located Clement trespassing while deputies were conducting a property check at a home in the 3600 block of Bluebird Lane. Deputies knew



squatters are often located at this property and deputies confirmed the owner wanted anyone on the premises to be prosecuted. Clement was taken custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.



Alleged: Warrants

On Sept. 13, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested JJ Lavern Zumwalt, 45, of Kingman, on a felony warrant for failure to appear for judgment and sentencing issued by Mohave County Superior Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines for driving on a suspended license issued by Kingman Justice Court. Approximately 4 p.m., deputies contacted Zumwalt at a home in the 2600 block of Hearne Avenue regarding his active warrants. He was taken into custody without incident. Zumwalt was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

