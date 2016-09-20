KINGMAN – Mohave County supervisors voted 3-2 Monday to accept the resignation of assessor Kenneth Fielder and turn the department over to Jeanne Kentch, who won the August primary election for the job.
Supervisor Buster Johnson opposed the resignation, noting that the board of supervisors voted to appoint Fielder to fill the remaining term of former assessor Ron Nicholson, who died in May.
Johnson also cast the lone no vote in a separate agenda item – when the supervisors approved hiring Fielder as the chief deputy assessor at a salary of $80,000.
The county has a monetary agreement with Fielder and he agreed to it, Johnson said, regarding Fielder’s resignation.
Fielder said he’s certainly willing to serve out his term, but felt it was to the advantage of the county and the department to involve Kentch in all decisions going forward. It would also boost staff confidence, he said.
“It’s not my intention to walk away and I will serve you or not serve you in any capacity you’d like,” Fielder told the board. “I think it’s in the best interest of all of us to start with Ms. Kentch.”
Supervisor Jean Bishop also voted against Kentch taking over as assessor because write-in candidates have until Sept. 29 to file for the general election, though she conceded that the odds would be stacked against them.
In other agenda items:
- The board voted 3-2 (Gary Watson and Buster Johnson opposed) to amend the county zoning ordinance to include agricultural exemptions for building permits. The item was continued from the Aug. 1 board meeting. Watson said he didn’t like the $250 fee required for the exemption, but supports the exemption itself. “That way you don’t have to go in and get a building permit for each structure,” he said. While some properties may lose their exemptions in the coming year, the buildings built under the current exemption will be grandfathered and will remain exempt from the requirement of obtaining a building permit.
- The board voted 5-0 to reduce the unnecessary regulatory burden for property owners to allow construction of non-habitable residential accessory structures with wall heights of 10 feet or less on properties of 5 contiguous acres or more.
- The board voted 5-0 to consider entering into a law enforcement contract with the town of Colorado City, if supported and recommended by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Colorado City Mayor Joseph Allred said he was never contacted about the agreement, and that the remuneration amount is far beyond the city’s ability to pay. A U.S. District Court found that Colorado City’s police department violated civil rights and discriminated against residents who were not members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
- The board heard a presentation by Patty Mead, public health director, regarding the county’s Department of Public Health being awarded five-year national accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board. Accreditation occurs through an arduous process of measuring department performance against 97 public health standards. Mohave County was one of 16 departments across the country to receive accreditation. “This is so awesome,” Mead said. “We’ve worked really hard for this.”
- The board held an open public hearing regarding a petition to establish a 1-mile stretch of Bowie Road from Chino Drive to Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley as a county highway. One resident spoke against paving the section of the road, saying it would eventually become a “freeway” in the same manner that Johnny Cash got his new car in the song, “One Piece at a Time.” After hearing Golden Valley’s fire chief talk about speedier response times with better roads in that area, the board voted 5-0 to accept the petition.
