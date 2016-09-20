KINGMAN – Mohave County supervisors voted 3-2 Monday to accept the resignation of assessor Kenneth Fielder and turn the department over to Jeanne Kentch, who won the August primary election for the job.

Supervisor Buster Johnson opposed the resignation, noting that the board of supervisors voted to appoint Fielder to fill the remaining term of former assessor Ron Nicholson, who died in May.

Johnson also cast the lone no vote in a separate agenda item – when the supervisors approved hiring Fielder as the chief deputy assessor at a salary of $80,000.

The county has a monetary agreement with Fielder and he agreed to it, Johnson said, regarding Fielder’s resignation.

Fielder said he’s certainly willing to serve out his term, but felt it was to the advantage of the county and the department to involve Kentch in all decisions going forward. It would also boost staff confidence, he said.

“It’s not my intention to walk away and I will serve you or not serve you in any capacity you’d like,” Fielder told the board. “I think it’s in the best interest of all of us to start with Ms. Kentch.”

Supervisor Jean Bishop also voted against Kentch taking over as assessor because write-in candidates have until Sept. 29 to file for the general election, though she conceded that the odds would be stacked against them.

