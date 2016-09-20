KINGMAN – The City Council will consider moving forward with the city staff’s recommendation regarding the procurement of design services for the Reclaimed Water Injection Well Project at today’s 5:30 p.m. meeting at Council Chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

A reclaimed water reuse study was completed last year. Three alternative projects were examined, all of which would be beneficial to Kingman’s water system and supply.

City Council is expected to give the OK for a proposed amendment to a previous agreement with Southwest Energy Solutions for meter reading services.

Southwest Energy Solutions told the city it intended to discontinue meter reading services. A new agreement would have SES reading meters through Dec. 31. It is anticipated that city staff will be hired, trained and reading meters before that time.

Councilmembers will also consider the direction it wants to take on a Downtown Development District.

On Aug. 9, the City Council heard a presentation from Matt Wanner of the Downtown Merchants Association concerning the DDD.

City staff met with Wanner on Aug. 16, and discussed his ideas. City staff reviewed the Cook Development Plan and drafted a DDD and a proposed DDD map.

Tourism Director Josh Noble will highlight this weekend’s Best of the West on 66 Festival. It kicks off Friday, with the Kingsmen 100 Club Dinner and Show along with the tractor pull and live music downtown.

On Saturday, the day kicks off with the annual Andy Devine Days Parade, followed by plenty of activities in the downtown area.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will sanction a rodeo put on by the Kingsmen on Saturday evening.

In other business:

• Mayor Richard Anderson will present an award to Vice Mayor Carole Young on behalf of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns recognizing her years of service.

• City staff was directed by the council Sept. 6 to look into alternative locations for recycling containers located at Pawnee Park.

Staff will give a report and recommendations.

• An inquiry was made whether the city would be willing to sell the parking lot on the corner of Andy Devine and Third Street.

Staff will see if there is interest in selling the lot to a private investor.