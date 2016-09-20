Birthdays: Juan Pablo Montoya, 41; Kristen Johnston, 49; Gary Cole, 60; Sophia Loren, 82.
ARIES (March 2-April 19): Check personal financial papers and consider the best way to save. Travel and finding common ground with someone you love will help you bring about positive changes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Step up and take over. Show your strengths and proceed to the finish line. Putting a little force behind your plans will help you establish your position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t go halfway when finishing what you start will ensure that your reputation continues to thrive. It’s important to go through the physical motions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let a personal relationship mess with your emotions. Focus on what you can do to improve your home and domestic relationships. Talks will help you find solutions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll face added stress if you let the little things bother you. Instead of wasting time worrying, check out your options and connect with people who can offer a different perspective.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A business trip, meeting or taking a course that will put you in touch with people who share your concerns is encouraged. Don’t make purchases that are superficial or unnecessary.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put time, effort and money into your home and family to avoid complaints. Think big, but don’t go over budget.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ve got the knowledge and mindset of a leader, so don’t hesitate to put your ideas into play. You can make a difference within an organization.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t lose sight of what you have been asked to do. Your success will depend on your ability to get things done without wasting time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get out and socialize or network with people who can motivate and inspire you to try new things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Communication is best handled with care. Someone will be offended if you aren’t diplomatic about how you present your thoughts.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of your health. Added stress will be caused by emotional issues that result from a lack of communication.
