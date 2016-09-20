This presidential election I cannot vote for the candidate I admire most – I must vote for the candidate I mistrust least.

How did America, one nation under God, arrive at this impasse? As I see it, if any candidate currently seeking office relies on God for direction and guidance in leading this great nation, it is the best kept secret in politics.

An open and honest person will not resort to secret and shameful ways, nor will they use deception.

Which of our candidates passes this test?

Deception is not limited to the political arena; it may be the most widely used tool in any social setting. Anything that may remotely be used to further your own agenda or distort truth in the other person’s perspective is politically correct fair game.

It is my observation that this crafty practice undermines a standard of conduct based on personal integrity.

The accepted norm is to try and pull the other person down below our self-defined level of acceptability.

The ideal lifestyle is to raise ourselves to an absolute standard of excellence. Yes, there are absolute standards. Personal accountability is negated by shifting standards.

This is a great nation, blessed by God and preserved through many trials.

There is no confusion as to corporate or individual right and wrong.

We have allowed subterfuge and ungodly leaders to dictate our education and social mores. I know there are godly and competent leaders in America, they just keep a low profile.

James E. Robbins

Kingman