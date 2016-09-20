Photo by JC Amberlyn.
The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Sept. 9:
Ken Keener: 3017 Mallory Loop, Kingman; construction.
Traxx Entertainment: 3045 Tiffany Lane, Kingman; entertainment.
The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 1:
Axiom Enterprises: 1301 Beale St.; commercial remodel.
Skyridge Custom Homes: 3830 Eagle Rock Road; detached garage.
C. R. Wright Electric: 2162 Kingman Ave.; residential electric.
Skyridge Custom Homes: 3825 Eagle Rock Road; single-family residence.
Mohave Shadez: 2840 Karen Ave.; residential awnings.
Mohave Homes: 530 Berk St.; residential electric.
Skyridge Custom Homes: 3341 Fox Ave.; commercial remodel.
Big D’s Home Maintenance: 2027 Hope Ave.; commercial remodel.
Mohave Shadez: 1709 Hoover St.; residential awnings.
Mohave Shadez: 3149 Kino Ave.; residential awnings.
Truelove Plumbing: 2890 Andy Devine Ave.; commercial remodel.
Hill Development: 2425 Lillie Ave.; residential remodel.
Barkhurst Electric: 3601 Burbank St.; residential electric.
Barkhurst Electric: 2119 Florence Ave.; residential electric.
Mohave County Development Services issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 9:
Joel Holmes: 21120 McKenzie Drive, Kingman; single-family residence; $213.63.
Jimmy Jones: 685 Fountain Hills Road, Kingman; block wall; $155.
Billy Henley: 2625 Stephan Road, Kingman; 200-amp electric; $106.28.
Mark Mellone: 3231 Hearne Ave., Kingman; green tag electric; $106.28.
Jerry Lyon: 26666 Rose Road, Meadview; single-family residence; $1,198.13.
Walker Electric Service: 3235 Atherton Drive, Kingman; generator switch; $106.28.
Sunwest Enterprises: 1214 Birch Drive, Kingman; manufactured home; $490.
Sunwest Enterprises: 1210 Birch Drive, Kingman; manufactured home; $490.
Signs Plus: 18183 Highway 93, Wikieup; new logo design; $575.68.
Truelove Plumbing: 4625 Irving St., Kingman; gas line; $68.25.
Mohave Homes: 17177 Merry Drive, Dolan Springs; manufactured home; $490.
Mark Milazzo: 10750 Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; garage; $661.50.
Delta Mechanical: 3846 Lass Ave., Kingman; water heater; $72.15.
Vertex Roofing: 7723 Treeline Drive, Hackberry; metal roof; $97.56.
Mohave Homes: 1030 Mary Lynn Lane, Kingman; manufactured home; $580.
Tumbleweed Market: 16067 Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; change use from Wishing Well Bar to Tumbleweed Market; $125.
Ambient Edge: 7715 Larkspur Drive, Kingman; HVAC replacement; $82.50.
