The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Sept. 9:

Ken Keener: 3017 Mallory Loop, Kingman; construction.

Traxx Entertainment: 3045 Tiffany Lane, Kingman; entertainment.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 1:

Axiom Enterprises: 1301 Beale St.; commercial remodel.

Skyridge Custom Homes: 3830 Eagle Rock Road; detached garage.

C. R. Wright Electric: 2162 Kingman Ave.; residential electric.

Skyridge Custom Homes: 3825 Eagle Rock Road; single-family residence.

Mohave Shadez: 2840 Karen Ave.; residential awnings.

Mohave Homes: 530 Berk St.; residential electric.

Skyridge Custom Homes: 3341 Fox Ave.; commercial remodel.

Big D’s Home Maintenance: 2027 Hope Ave.; commercial remodel.

Mohave Shadez: 1709 Hoover St.; residential awnings.

Mohave Shadez: 3149 Kino Ave.; residential awnings.

Truelove Plumbing: 2890 Andy Devine Ave.; commercial remodel.

Hill Development: 2425 Lillie Ave.; residential remodel.

Barkhurst Electric: 3601 Burbank St.; residential electric.

Barkhurst Electric: 2119 Florence Ave.; residential electric.

Mohave County Development Services issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 9:

Joel Holmes: 21120 McKenzie Drive, Kingman; single-family residence; $213.63.

Jimmy Jones: 685 Fountain Hills Road, Kingman; block wall; $155.

Billy Henley: 2625 Stephan Road, Kingman; 200-amp electric; $106.28.

Mark Mellone: 3231 Hearne Ave., Kingman; green tag electric; $106.28.

Jerry Lyon: 26666 Rose Road, Meadview; single-family residence; $1,198.13.

Walker Electric Service: 3235 Atherton Drive, Kingman; generator switch; $106.28.

Sunwest Enterprises: 1214 Birch Drive, Kingman; manufactured home; $490.

Sunwest Enterprises: 1210 Birch Drive, Kingman; manufactured home; $490.

Signs Plus: 18183 Highway 93, Wikieup; new logo design; $575.68.

Truelove Plumbing: 4625 Irving St., Kingman; gas line; $68.25.

Mohave Homes: 17177 Merry Drive, Dolan Springs; manufactured home; $490.

Mark Milazzo: 10750 Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; garage; $661.50.

Delta Mechanical: 3846 Lass Ave., Kingman; water heater; $72.15.

Vertex Roofing: 7723 Treeline Drive, Hackberry; metal roof; $97.56.

Mohave Homes: 1030 Mary Lynn Lane, Kingman; manufactured home; $580.

Tumbleweed Market: 16067 Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; change use from Wishing Well Bar to Tumbleweed Market; $125.

Ambient Edge: 7715 Larkspur Drive, Kingman; HVAC replacement; $82.50.