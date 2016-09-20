KINGMAN – Jerry Gilligan was arrested Saturday after allegedly torturing family members and allegedly making them perform sex acts, the Kingman Police Department reported.

“This is the worst (case) that I can think of in my 25 years,” said Rusty Cooper, KPD deputy chief. “And we anticipate more charges, which makes the situation worse.”

Cooper called the alleged crime “unimaginable.”



Gilligan, 69, of Kingman, faces numerous charges, which include two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of aggravated assault.

The victims are Gilligan’s wife, 39, and her son, 11. The investigation began after Gilligan’s wife arrived at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Emergency Department complaining of battery acid in her eye.



The wife alleges that over the previous four days, Gilligan had bound and tied up herself and her son, while forcing them to perform sexual acts on him and on each other, while being videoed and photographed, KPD reported.



The 11-year-old was later contacted at the family’s home. Both victims reported torturous behavior that included battery acid being forcibly put into the victim’s eye, hands and feet being duct-taped, mouths gagged and taped shut and being struck with a wooden stick. While they were bound by duct tape Gilligan allegedly shaved the hair off both victim’s heads, according to KPD.



Gilligan, who had walked out of the hospital when police arrived and began questioning his wife, was apprehended after he attempted to leave in his vehicle on Interstate 40. Investigators subsequently served a search warrant at the family’s home in the 900 block of Center Street., where evidence was located allegedly corroborating and supporting the victims’ allegations, KPD reported.



Gilligan was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, pending conclusion of the investigation.

Information was developed that indicated an alleged two-year history of sexual abuse and assault of both victims. The 11-year-old victim was ultimately released to his mother. Victim Advocacy is providing resources and services to both victims.