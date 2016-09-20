Tropical Storm Paine is headed our way with light rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms today, the National Weather Service reported Monday.
The most favorable areas for moderate rain showers will be southeast San Bernardino County across Lake Havasu to Kingman and Interstate 40 with rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inch.
A strong Pacific storm system will move through the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.