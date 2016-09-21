Birthdays: Jason Derulo, 27; Luke Wilson, 45; Faith Hill, 49; Bill Murray, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take on a physical challenge that will help build your confidence and encourage you to look and feel great. A commitment can be made that will improve your financial situation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Traveling for business or knowledge will pay off. Your ability to share your ideas and convince others to support your actions will encourage positive changes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will surface, and arguments will take over if you aren’t careful about how you address sensitive issues. Don’t limit what you can do by saying something you’ll regret.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Express your thoughts and feelings, and share your ideas and plans for the future. Partnerships will make a difference, so take care of any situations that could develop into a problem.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The information you pick up will help you get ahead. An unexpected turn of events will be to your benefit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your emotions hidden to avoid an altercation. If you don’t agree with someone, opt to do your own thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Search for a place or destination that will spark your imagination and encourage you to bring new ideas and vitality to the way you look, the things you do and your personal connection with someone you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A proposition will turn out to be a disappointment. Don’t believe everything you hear or let your emotions lead to loss. Do things that will help you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will intensify if you have been evading issues. If you want to make changes, speak up and get approval from anyone your choices will affect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hang on to your cash and try not to let anyone guilt you into something that you don’t want to do. Uncertainty will set in if you start to question your beliefs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Home improvements will pay off, but before you start making changes, set a budget and stick to it. Someone will get angry if you put too much onus on helping others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your intuition will guide you in matters pertaining to home and family. You’ll be able to judge situations fairly and offer help that is appreciated.