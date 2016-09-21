KINGMAN – The Kingman man arrested Saturday for allegedly torturing family members and making them perform sex acts was paroled in 2013 after being convicted of first-degree murder and serving 24 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Jerry Gilligan, 69, was convicted of killing his stepfather, William Bopp, 78, who was beaten and tied up in his Tucson health food store in December of 1980. Bopp was hospitalized the following day and died of heart failure and other complications from the beating on January 3, 1981, according to a story in the Arizona Daily Star from 2014.

Three men, including Gilligan, were later charged with first-degree murder and armed burglary, allegedly seeking $1 million or more in gold and jewelry that was believed to have been kept in the store, the Daily Star reported.

While serving his sentence, Gilligan picked up five disciplinary infractions, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Four were major infractions, including assault with a weapon.

Considering the length of his sentence, a spokesman at the ADOC said it wasn’t that bad of a record.

Along with first-degree murder, Gilligan was convicted for theft, burglary and arson of a structure, and served the convictions concurrently, according to the ADOC.

Gilligan was arrested Saturday in Kingman after allegedly torturing family members and making them perform sex acts, the Kingman Police Department reported.

“This is the worst (case) that I can think of in my 25 years,” said Rusty Cooper, KPD deputy chief. “And we anticipate more charges, which makes the situation worse.”

Cooper called the alleged crime “unimaginable.”

Gilligan faces numerous charges, which include two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of aggravated assault.

The victims are Gilligan’s wife, 39, and her son, 11. The investigation began after Gilligan’s wife arrived at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Emergency Department complaining of battery acid in her eye.

The wife alleges that over the previous four days, Gilligan had bound and tied up herself and her son, while forcing them to perform sexual acts on him and on each other, while being videoed and photographed, KPD reported.

Both victims reported torturous behavior that included battery acid being forcibly put into the victim’s eye, hands and feet being duct-taped, mouths gagged and taped shut and being struck with a wooden stick. While they were bound by duct tape Gilligan shaved the hair off both victim’s heads, according to KPD.

Investigators subsequently served a search warrant at the family’s home in the 900 block of Center Street, where evidence was located corroborating and supporting the victims’ allegations, KPD reported.

Gilligan is incarcerated in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. Information was developed that indicated an alleged two-year history of sexual abuse and assault of both victims. The 11-year-old victim was ultimately released to his mother.