It’s pretty sad to see how our system has gone downhill. Back in Wyatt Earp’s time our prisons were not overcrowded. They even believed in capital punishment and the guilty weren’t let out on good behavior.

I say shame on you to all those that take sides with the lawless ones!

Here is my serious question to you good taxpayers! Don’t we deserve better? And what happened to our rights as well? Hint, hint to the bureaucrats that work our legal system!

Food for thought! We all must join together and fight this unfair system now!

Our families are counting on us to reinstate the capital punishment. Enough is enough with playing politics at taxpayers’ expense. We all deserve justice and compensation. Our kids’ safety depends on it.

Our system must change or our country will be in total limbo. Please think about that!

Kenny Lee Barrows

Kingman