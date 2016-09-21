KINGMAN – Joshua Matthew McCoy, facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Gregory Thomas Godsil, has a plea bargain on the table, it was learned in Mohave County Superior Court on Monday.

His attorney, Robin Puchek, said he has been negotiating with the prosecution for a long time on the plea bargain. He told the judge that he needed more time to consult with McCoy.

Puchek said a second-degree murder conviction carries with it a 10- to 25-year prison sentence. The “current agreement on the table” is a sentence of 10-13 years, with the judge setting the length, Puchek said.

McCoy will get credit for the time he has been incarcerated, said Puchek.

Kingman Police say McCoy used a hatchet to kill Godsil during a fight at McCoy’s home in the 3100 block of Prescott Street in July of 2015.

McCoy’s girlfriend called Kingman police to report that Godsil had been killed. Detectives obtained a search warrant and said they found Godsil’s body encased in plastic in the garage.

McCoy, 29, reportedly told deputies he was in the process of digging a hole in his backyard in which to bury the man. The couple agreed to let Godsil stay at their home after he was kicked out of a local homeless shelter.

McCoy and his girlfriend kicked Godsil out of their home but that he had come back, trespassing.

“It’s an issue of deadly force to confront a trespasser,” said Puchek. He said the state claims McCoy killed Godsil while Godsil was laying down, said Puchek.

Puchek claims McCoy was confronted by Godsil with both men standing up. There was also “a conflict in medical evidence,” said Puchek.

Godsil was known to be a “man of a combative nature” and was described by witnesses as “ornery,” said Puchek.

McCoy will be back in court Oct. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

